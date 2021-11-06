There is a thrum of anticipation reverberating throughout the Excelsior High School community, as the proposed November 12 start to the delayed 2021 Manning Cup Football season approaches.

Excelsior's team will essentially be in a rebuilding mode this year, having lost the core of its squad during the nearly two-year hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Still, there is a some level of hope and determination radiating throughout the young squad seeking to make a name for themselves at the Mountain View Avenue school.

However, the general optimism is tempered somewhat as the Excelsior Football Development Committee, spearheaded by a group of alumni volunteers, is tasked with overcoming the numerous financial challenges impacting football at the school. Medical and nutrition-related expenses are the heaviest and most pressing for the programme this season.

According to the committee's spokesperson Cheryl Chin, the food bill alone for the players is estimated at US$800 (approximately Jamaican $124,000) weekly.

This, she said, is proving to be a daunting challenge for the committee, as it tries to address the various needs of players.

The school currently undertakes costs related to salaries for the coaching and support staff, including chaperone and chef, at all levels of football.

“We are seeking the support of our community in our attempt to rebuild Excelsior's football legacy,” Chin said.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming Manning Cup season, Chin explained that the committee currently operates a training camp that provides a safe and comfortable living environment for players who are primarily from violent inner-city communities.

“The dormitories at the school were recently refurbished through the fund-raising efforts of the football committee, the past students' association and a handful of other past students. The new look dorms now have new beds, mattresses, updated showers, lockers and ceiling fans.

“The camp provides three cooked meals daily along with supplements, training gears and academic support,” Chin revealed.

She noted that there is an array of other expenses and the school's football programme requires support at all levels to offset training equipment cost, mostly cleats and running shoes.

Excelsior's programmes comprises training squads for the school's outstanding girls' champions, and the boys' Pepsi, Colts and Manning Cup squads.

“Dynasties are built on solid foundations, this means that we must be aggressive in identifying and recruiting the best talent from primary schools into grade seven as these players are the building blocks that support our girls, Pepsi and Colts programmes then graduate to the senior football programmes,” Chin argued.

She continued: “It is no secret that parents and players are attracted to success, our programme is on par with all the top football programmes in the island, however, we are restricted by limited resources.

“We are imploring parents to send their kids into football programmes where their skills will be highlighted by valuable playing time which will improve their scholarship prospects.”

Excelsior's success has resulted in 10 scholarship awards for its girls and boys in the last two years.

The experienced Xavier Gilbert, who also coaches at the national level and has led the charge for Excelsior's highly successful girls' football programme, will be returning to lead the Mountain View Avenue programme, having previously led Dinthill Technical to the daCosta Cup semi-final and final in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Excelsior has a proud heritage in schoolboy football dating back to 1953 when the school won its first Manning Cup title, a mere two years after first entering the competition.

Over the years, Excelsior has won 16 titles including seven Manning Cup and seven Walker Cup, complemented by two all-island Oliver Shield titles. The defending champions girls team has been equally brilliant winning four titles in a row and a total of seven overall.

“It is this proud legacy that we the alumni stalwarts who make up the Football Development Committee are working tirelessly to reclaim,” Chin said.

“And so we are making an urgent appeal for assistance with funding to help underwrite some of the various expenses of the football programme. The target required to support the camp is USD$1,500 for the next five weeks which will cover expenses for the first round of the competition,” she ended.