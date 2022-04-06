Herbert, Holland to battle for rural basketball crown

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Herbert Morrison Technical will start their quest for an eighth-straight Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Western Confederation Boys Under-19 basketball title when they take on first-time finalists Holland High in the first game of the best-of-three finals at Herbert Morrison today, starting at 3:30 pm.

Holland confirmed their spot on Monday after beating Cornwall College 105-57 to take second place ahead of St James High who beat York Castle 132-45 in St Ann.

Herbert Morrison, who are expected to win after beating Holland twice in the first round, had earned the top spot after winning all eight games.

St James High and Cornwall College will meet for the third place play-off on Monday.

At Cornwall on Monday, Holland High's two national Under-17 representatives Flawless Travers and Tyrees Williams both had triple-doubles, while Shamar Keane and Ray-Jay Dixon both had double-doubles.

Travers led all scorers with 47 points and had 17 assists and 10 steals; Williams scored 24 points, had 15 rebounds and 11 steals; Keane scored 15 points and had 10 assists; and Dixon grabbed 15 rebounds and had 13 steals.

Shemar Martin, who missed the first quarter, led Cornwall College with 25 points and six steals; Kelvyn Green scored nine points and had seven rebounds; and Tajade Stewart had seven points and 11 rebounds.

At York Castle Rieke Brown had 17 points and 12 assists for St James High in their 87-point win over York Castle, leading 26-6 after the first quarter and were up 60-18 at half-time and 100-37 after three quarters.

Kemauny Welch also scored 48 points, while Jodel Williams scored 31 points and Josan Williams scored 18 points.

Two players scored in double figures for York Castle: Prinston Bryan with 17 and Lennon Richards with 16 points.

