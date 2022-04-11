Herbert Morrison favourites to complete title defence

HERBERT Morrison Technical will start favourites to beat Holland High, in today's game two of their best-of-three ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under-19 basketball final, and win their eighth-straight title.

The Dave Black-coached Herbert Morrison won last Wednesday's game one 91-66 at Herbert Morrison and are expected to extend their season-long unbeaten record.

Also today, St James High and Cornwall College will meet in the third-place play-off in Montego Bay.

St James High just failed to get into the finals after they were edged out by Holland High on tiebreaker after both ended the regular season tied on 13 points.

The top two teams from the Western Conference will play in the national play-offs set for April 22 at The UWI, Mona. The play-offs will also include Jamaica College and St George's College from the Southern Conference; and St Elizabeth Technical and Manchester High from the Central Conference.

Today, barring an upset victory for Holland High, Herbert Morrison should complete another unbeaten season after beating the Trelawny school three times this season already.

Herbert Morrison had won the first game between the teams 59-46 in Montego Bay. Their second game at Holland High was closer, 63-55 in favour of the visitors.

Playing at home could again give Holland a lift, however, and with quality players such as national Under-17 players Flawless Travers and Tyrees Williams they could push the champions.

But on paper Herbert Morrison are stronger, with the likes of Romario Senior, Darren McFarlene, Malique Reid and Dalmar Clarke leading them.

On Wednesday, Senior led Herbert Morrison with a double-double (29 points and 14 rebounds). McFarlene scored 23 points and had eight rebounds, while Renaldo Lewin scored 12 points.

Williams had a double-double (25 points and 22 rebounds) for Holland High and Flawless Travers added 25 points, while Shamar Keane scored 10 points.

