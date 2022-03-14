Herbert Morrison rampant in schoolboy basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Herbert Morrison Technical continued their good start to the ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under-19 basketball competition after steamrolling Cornwall College 118-18 at Cornwall College on Friday.

Former Cornwall College players Romario Senior and Malique Reid returned to their former stomping grounds against ex-teammates and combined for 84 of Herbert Morrison's 118 points in the lopsided victory.

The game between York Castle and Holland High was postponed.

The win for Herbert Morrison Technical, their third in a row, puts them in the lead with maximum six points, two more than St James High who have won their first two games. They are followed by Holland High and Cornwall College, both on two points, and York Castle High on one point.

On Friday, Senior scored 68 points and had seven steals; Reid scored 16 points and had nine assists, eight rebounds and eight steals; while Darren McFarlene scored 14 points and had nine rebounds for Herbert Morrison.

Matai Williams scored eight points and had seven steals for Cornwall College while Jayade Stewart scored six points and had four rebounds. Shemar Martin scored four points and had three steals.

— Paul A Reid