Herbert Morrison's Daley proves too strong in 100m

HERBERT Morrison's DeAndre Daley proved the class of the boys' Under-20 100 metres while Tia Clayton upset her sister in an Edwin Allen sweep of the girls' Under-20 clash, as both events lived up to their billing on day two of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/PUMA Carifta trial at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Daley, the Western champion who clocked a personal best 10.30 seconds in qualifying on Friday's first day, returned in the final to lower the colours of Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell and reigning World Junior champion Sandrey Davison of St Catherine, topping the event in 10.32s in a negative 1.6 metres per second reading.

Running out of lane four Daley, with Levell on his inside, tracked the fast-starting Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Kingston College before bursting through the middle to win the event and, by extension, secure his spot on Jamaica's team for the 49th Carifta Games on home soil over the Easter weekend, April 16-18.

Levell, who was a finalist at the senior championships last year, was second in 10.36s, ahead of Nkrumie (11.40s) in third.

On the girls' side, World Under-20 champion and overwhelming favourite Tina Clayton had to settle for second as her sister Tia produced a big performance to top the girls' Under-20 event in a blanket finish that also involved their Edwin Allen teammate Serena Cole.

Tia, running from lane three, Tina, in lane four and Cole on the inside in lane one, separated themselves from the field at the half-way mark, with the fleet-footed Cole looking set to upset the applecart at one point.

However, the Clayton siblings switched into high gear to catch their teammate on the line in a negative 1.5 metres per second wind speed. Tia finished tops in 11.49s, with Tina (11.50s) and Cole (11.51s) in third.

Action on Sunday's final day of the three-day trial is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.

Jamaica is seeking to defend their Carifta Games title at the championships having topped the medals tables at the three-day championships for the last 34 years (between 1985 and 2019).

Meanwhile, Kingston College's Despiro Wray was the first double winner when he won the boys' Under-17 shot put and discus throws to ensure his place on the team for the April 16-18 championships in Kingston.

After wining the shot put on Friday's first day with a best of 14.23m, Wray returned less than 24 hours later to win the discuss throw with 45.88m for the win, on both occasions beating William Knibb Memorial's Wensett Brown who had marks of 13.02m and 41.21m respectively.

In one of the weekend's most anticipated events, Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence edged Edwin Allen's World Under-20 leader Christopher Young to win the Under-20 boys shot put in dramatic fashion.

Young, howeve, rebounded to win the discus throw on Saturday, returning the favour as Lawrence was second.

On Friday, in a preview of what is expected to be one of the highlights of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys Champs next month, Lawrence took a big psychological lead over Young, getting the winning throw of 19.29m in the final round, winning by just two centimetres.

Young, who threw 20.20m earlier in February, led from the first round with 19.27m, but fouled all three second round throws leaving the door open for Lawrence to pip him on the line.

A day later, Young threw 57.38m to win the discus, Lawrence was second with 55.36m and Kingston College's Altwayne Bedward who was also third in the shot put, was third with 54.48m.

In one of the biggest upsets of the weekend so far, St Jago High Balvin Israel won the boys Under-20 long jump.

Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under-20 silver medallist from last year, finished third overall with Petersfield High's Royan Walters was second, one centimetre behind Israel.

In a dramatic final three rounds, Hibbert who led from the first round with 7.07m, was pushed into second place first by Israel who jumped 7.22m in the fifth round before Walters, the Western Champs double gold medallist, grabbed second place with 7.21m on his final jump.

