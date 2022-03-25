Herbert Morrison seek seventh-straight win today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Leaders Herbert Morrison will be seeking a seventh-straight win today when they take on last-place Cornwall College in a return-round ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under-19 basketball game at Cornwall College, starting at 2:00 pm.

Herbert Morrison, who will be seeking an eighth-straight Under 19 title, are coming off a close 63-55 win over Holland High, Holland leads with 12 points from six wins, while Cornwall College have lost all five games played so far.

Also today, Holland High will hope to rebound from their loss when they take on York Castle High in Trelawny, also set to start at 2:00 pm.

On Wednesday, Herbert Morrison had to come from behind to beat Holland High for the second time this season, thanks to double-doubles from Romario Senior and Darrien McFarlene.

Holland High, who were led by Flawless Travers' 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, led by one point 15-14 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to four points 28-24 at half-time.

Herbert Morrison rallied in the third quarter to lead by one point 41-40, holding off Holland High to win by eight points.

Senior scored 31 points and had 20 rebounds, McFarlene scored 19 points and had 18 rebounds along with six steals and five assists, while Dalmar Clarke scored 10 points.

Tyrees Williams supported Travers with 9 points and 15 rebounds and Ray-Jay Dixon had 16 rebounds.

At Cornwall College on Wednesday, St James High rebounded from their loss to Holland High on Monday to beat Cornwall College 122-59, scouring the hosts 65-22 in the second half.

Kemauny Welch led all scorers with 64 points, 16 rebounds, eight steals and eight blocked shots; Reiki Brown scored 29 points, had 18 rebounds and nine steals; while T'Sean Crossman had 11 rebounds to go with six points and six steals.

St James High led 32-15 after the first quarter and were up by 20 points 57-37 at half-time.

Shemar Martin scored 20 points to lead Cornwall College, Kelvin Green scored 11, while Matai Williams had eight points.

