Herbert Morrison, St James High hunt back-to-back wins

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Fresh from contrasting wins on Monday's opening day of the ISSA/Western Conference boys' Under-19 basketball competition, title holders Herbert Morrison Technical and St James High will go after back-to-back wins when they take on Holland High and Cornwall College, respectively, at Cornwall College today.

Five players scored in double figures on Monday as Herbert Morrison steamrolled York Castle by 98 points, 116-18, at Cornwall College while St James High held off hosts Holland High by one point, 60-59, to be joint leaders.

Led by a game-high 26 points from Romario Senior in this first game, Herbert Morrison led from start to finish against an overmatched York Castle team.

The Montego Bay school led 33-6 after the first quarter, 69-10 at half-time and 91-18 after the third quarter as Dalmar Clarke also scored 20 points, Darren McFarlene scored 14, Joshua Ferguson 12 and Malique Reid had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and eight steals.

Lennon Richards scored five points and Angel Nolasco scored four points for York Castle.

Holland High came up short by a point, despite a game-high 30 points from national Under-17 representative Flawless Travers as Kemani Welch led St James High with a double-double 26 points and 21 rebounds.

Holland held a slim one-point lead 14-13 after the first quarter but St James High surged ahead by nine points 31-22 at half-time and increased the lead to 10 points 46-36 going into the fourth quarter.

The home team outscored the visitors 23-14 in the final session but fell just short as Reiki Brown backed up Welch with 18 points while Simond Jones scored 10 points.

Ray-Jay Dixon had a double-double for Holland High with 10 points and 14 rebounds, Shamar Keane scored nine points while another national player Tyreese Williams scored eight points and had seven rebounds.

— Paul Reid