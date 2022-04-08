Herbert Morrison take lead in best-of-three finals

Defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical took a one-game lead over Holland High in their ISSA/Western Conference Under-19 boys' basketball best-of-three finals after winning the first game by 25 points (91-66) at Herbert Morrison on Wednesday.

Romario Senior led Herbert Morrison with a double-double and the Montego Bay team can wrap up their eighth-straight title on Monday when game number two is played at Holland High in Trelawny.

Herbert Morrison, who beat Holland High twice in the regular season, led by just three points (25-22) after the first quarter, but increased their margin 52-41 at half-time and were ahead by 27 points 73-46 at the end of the third quarter.

Senior had a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, Darren McFarlene scored 23 points and had eight rebounds while Renaldo Lewin scored 12 points for Herbert Morrison.

Tyrees Williams had a double-double 25 points and 22 rebounds for Holland High, Flawless Travers also scored 25 points while Shamar Keane scored 10 points.

— Paul Reid