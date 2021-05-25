Hetmyer signed by Multan for PSL continuation

LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) —Shimron Hetmyer's gradual isolation from Test cricket continued Saturday when he was signed by Multan Sultans for next month's continuation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-hander, along with T20 World Cup winner Johnson Charles, was picked up by the franchise in a replacement draft staged online earlier this week.

Hetmyer was one of several West Indies players who returned to the Caribbean earlier this month, after the lucrative Indian Premier League was suspended due to the country's COVID-19 crisis.

Significantly, the Guyanese was not included in a 30-man squad selected to participate in a three-week high-performance camp in St Lucia, in preparation for the two-Test series against South Africa bowling off June 10 in the Caribbean island.

Hetmyer has not played a Test in one-and-half years and averages just under 28 from 16 matches which have seen him score five half-centuries.

All told, the former West Indies Under-19 captain has not represented the Caribbean side since November last year. He was overlooked for Sri Lanka's tour of the region in March after failing to meet Cricket West Indies' minimum fitness standards.

After Hetmyer missed out on a central retainer contract earlier this month, chief selector Roger Harper admitted to being “concerned” over the player's future.

“Shimron is the sort of player with the ability to be a world-class player in every format going forward but I think that needs a particular kind of focus,” Harper said at the time.

“He needs to be a little more focused and try to maximise his skills.”

Hetmyer will replace Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah in the platinum category and joins a Sultans franchise that boasts the likes of South Africans Rilee Roussouw and Imran Tahir, along with veteran superstar Shahid Afridi, on its roster .

The PSL was halted after 14 games last March when seven COVID-19 infections — including six players — were reported in the tournament.

Following discussions with Emirates Cricket Board and the UAE Government, PSL organisers said the remaining 20 fixtures would be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Several other West Indies players are expected to turn out in the PSL, with Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton all previously down to play.