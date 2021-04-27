Hickling battling back into shape ahead of Olympic Games

Jamaica's leading female long jumper and lone participant at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar Tissanna Hickling is slowly working her way back into shape, as she sets her sights on qualifying for her first Olympic Games team.

The G C Foster College student participated in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Qualification Trials Series at the National Stadium on Saturday, but left disappointed with her overall performance, despite winning the event.

Hickling took first place with a leap of 6.19m to turn back the challenge of the MVP Track Club pair of Melissa Walker (6.02m) and Jodian Stewart (5.94m), but admitted that it was not quite enough by her own standards.

“I am a bit disappointed because it is way lower than what I normally open up my season with, but I have been dealing with a little injury since February, so I have been trying to adjust, trying to change my jumping leg and trying to get stronger,” she explained.

The focus now is on the technical aspects of her jumping, as she tries to perfect her technique.

“There is a lot of room for improvement. I am trying to work on my run up, trying to take off the board, something that I have been having trouble with from high school days,” Hickling continued.

A late start to the season means that getting in as many competitive meets as possible is crucial to the 23-year-old jumper at this time.

“I started the season late, so it's really about trying to get the competition in so I can improve and trying to get my body back into competitive shape, because I haven't competed in a long while. So, it's basically brushing off the cobwebs and going back into training to see what I can improve on, so I can improve every week.”

Hickling doesn't really have anyone to push her locally and is thankful for the competition she gets from her male training partner before each competitive event.

“It's basically the same thing in training, it's me and my training partner Shawn-D (Thompson), so I mostly jump with the men to try and push myself, because when I go into competition, it's basically the same thing.”

She did admit that it was quite difficult to be mentally ready to compete most times.

“It's actually very hard, but it's a mental thing, that I always tell myself, it's just me against the tape. So that's what really helps me to focus, just trying it improve and beat my last performance, every time I go out there.”

The 2019 Pan Am Games bronze medallist is using her international experiences, especially the World Championships, as motivation to prepare for Tokyo.

“It (World Championships) was great. I actually took it as a learning experience even though I didn't make the finals, which was highly expected of me. Going into that high class field helps me to improve when I go out internationally to compete, because I have jumped with most of those girls before.”

Her personal best now stands at 6.82m and the St Jago High past student is now fully focused on breaking that elusive seven-metre mark, even as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games.