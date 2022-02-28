Hickling mines double gold at Gibson/McCook Relays

Tiassanna Hickling won gold in both the long jump and 100m to cap a fine performance at the 45th staging of the Gibson/McCook Relays Saturday inside the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The Ricketts Performance athlete won the long jump with a wind-aided 6.70m, beating Kay-Lagay Clarke of St Jago High (5.96m) into second place and Paula Ann Chambers of Edwin Allen (5.80m) third.

Hickling then returned to win the 100m in 11.85s, running into a negative wind, beating the MVP pair of Krystal Sloley (11.96s) and Grizell Scarlett (12.10s) into second and third, respectively.

Oshane Bailey of Sprintec won the men's 100m in 10.48s (-1.5m/s) with the GC Foster pair of Jevaughn Whyte 10.61 (-0.6m/s) and Compton McKish 10.70 (-1.5m/s) in second and third.

Ricketts Performance celebrated gold and silver in the men's long jump as Adrian Riley won with 7.86m (1.7m/s) and Emanuel Archibald was second with 7.78m (0.4m/s). The bronze medal went to Shawn-D Thompson of Sprintec who had a best of 7.44m (-0.8m/s).

Annishka McDonald of St Jago High won the women's high jump with a leap of 1.75m, while Rasheda Samuels of Edwin Allen High and Ramona Hylton of Swept Track Club finished second and third, respectively, having both cleared a height of 1.70m.

Lushane Wilson of GC Foster won the men's high jump, clearing a personal best 2.21m. Raymond Richards of MVP was second with 1.95m, while Verrol Samm of Kingston College was third, also with 1.95m.

The other flat track events at the relay carnival were the women's and men's 400m.

Olympian Christine Day of MVP won the women's 400m in 54.04s, staving off a challenge from her teammate Srabani Nanda, who was second in 54.08s. Simoya Campbell-Johnson, who ran unattached, and who is working her way back to full fitness after a long lay-off due to a major injury, was third in 55.31.

The men's event was won by Malik-James King, who has been enjoying a good start to the track and field season, in 46.93s. Demar Murray of Sprintec was second in 47.39s, while Delano Kennedy of Edwin Allen was third in 47.72s.