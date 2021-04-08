High expectations as Further and Beyond debuts in Prince Consort Stakes

Champion two-year-old from last year Further and Beyond makes his well-anticipated seasonal debut when he takes on eight rivals in what should be an easy encounter in the $1.75-million Prince Consort Stakes feature at Caymanas Park today.

Further and Beyond had won three races from five career starts last year, including victories in the seven-furlong Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy in November and Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at a mile in December.

Bred by Blue Pepsi Lodge–Rumble, the talented Further and Beyond has been timely prepared to make his entry in this race and will therefore enter battle fit and ready to go.

The Prince Consort Stakes for three-year-old colts and geldings over seven furlongs represents one of the major preparation run for the upcoming Classic races. The Prince Consort is the seventh event on the nine-race card with a post time of 3:55 pm. First race gets galloping at 12:15 pm.

The slate of rivals, except for stablemate Calculus, are all at the non-winners of two levels, which should make life that much easier for Further and Beyond. The two-year-old champion, despite carrying top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), is the firm choice to add the Prince Consort Stakes to his trophy cabinet. The bustling Dane Nelson will ride for champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

After placing fifth behind Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 27 of last year, Calculus returned on March 14 and ran down rivals to win the Sir Howard Stakes, travelling six furlongs.

Calculus emerged from seventh place at the top of the lane to beat Regnant by half-a-length in a time of 1:14.1. Though the time was not impressive, the track was slow and how Calculus won gave an indication of a horse on the improvement. Calculus renews rivalry with Further and Beyond and again should play second fiddle to his stable companion.

The rest — Moneyman, Bern Notice, T Brady, Daddy Jones, Billy Whizz, Johncrowjeff and Curlin's Affair — are all the non-winners at this level and are, therefore, not given any reasonable chance of coming out victorious in this one.

Of the aforementioned non-winner, two horses — Daddy Jones, Curlin's Affair and Billy Whizz — are capable enough to fill third to fifth spots.

Meanwhile, the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned Patriarch should lead home rivals in the $1-million Easter Sprint Cup, an Overnight Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m).

Patriarch was just caught home by the improving American-bred Solid Approach at six furlongs (1,200m) on last when stepping down to this level. With the trip reduced and facing average rivals, Patriarch will be hard to deny this time around. Nelson will have the leg up.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) San Siro/Inspired Miracle/Nuclear Emma

Race 2) Pakman/Pure Heart/Ridewiththemob

Race 3) Sweet Destiny/Dr Banner/Jason's Gold

Race 4) My Somkey/Cup Cake/Miss Francis

Race 5) Bloodsweatandtears/Latapy/Killer Bee

Race 6) Salvation/King Arthur/Excessive Force

Race 7) Further and Beyond/Calculus/Billy Whizz

Race 8) Curlin's Kawartha/Sir John/Heavenly Glitter

Race 9) Patriarch/Money Monster/Laban