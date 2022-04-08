High flyer

Balvin Israel had to battle through pain to defend his title in the Class Two boys' long jump at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The second day of the championships is when points started to be won and medals handed out and the 2021 champion made sure that his name was written on a gold medal for a second year in a row at Champs.

But winning his second gold medal was more difficult than the first, as Israel had only two legal jumps in his total of six.

Having had two foul jumps to begin the competition, Israel said he played it safe on his third attempt to secure at top-eight place and a chance to go for gold.

“I just wanted to play it safe, get in that top eight position, so I could attain the other three jumps so that's what I did,” he explained.

His first legal jump of 6.96m moved him from last place to first place, one centimetre ahead of Mark Phillips of Wolmer's Boys' who he relegated into second place.

His fourth jump and the first of the final round saw him produce a personal best of 7.33m, which was enough to secure the gold.

Israel admitted to feeling pressure and complimented his challengers for a good competition on the day.

“There is always going to be pressure. There are very good athletes out there, they did really well, I must commend them for that and the competition itself pushed me, so I just went with the flow of it.”

Despite wearing the favourites tag coming into the event, Israel said he surprised himself with the victory, based on the nature of the injury he had coming into the championships.

“I did the same last year, I did it this year again. I just feel very, very surprised because I didn't expect this today (Wednesday) seeing that I am battling with an injury on my take off leg, so to get out there like that is just very amazing.”

He admitted to exceeding his own expectations with the win as he took back another gold medal to Monk Street in St Catherine.

“I feel like I surpassed my own expectations based on the injury I had coming into Champs,” he said.

— Dwayne Richards