Hill delighted with MoBay point against TG

M ontego Bay United Ricky Hill was left in a quandary after his team came away with a 1-1 draw from their premier league clash with bottom of the table Tivoli Gardens on Monday.

Hill's team sits just one place and one point above their latest opponents and based on how the game played out in the end, the Englishman felt lucky to have come away with a draw.

“I'm delighted to have the 1-1 on the balance of play. Tivoli hit the bar twice, they had numerous corners and occasions where we were scrambling as a group, as a back four, so I have to be delighted to come away with something.”

But things could have been much different for the team from the west had they been able to build on their fantastic start.

Ewan Barton put them ahead in only the second minute, but that lead lasted a mere seven minutes before Tivoli drew level through Warner Brown.

“We scored early, we were playing well early, looking threatening every time, but we needed a little bit more care and attention when we had the counterattacks, when there were numbers up. In one instance, we had five against two and the ball ended up coming to our right back somehow,” Hill bemoaned.

“Just the simplicity of the quick, early, simple pass to someone who does the same to someone else and it may create something,” he continued.

Hill was left tearing out his hair after his team conceded from a free kick just seven minutes after they had scored.

“I don't know how many set pieces we have been scored against, but I can assure you that we do work on them. Yesterday (Sunday) an incident, similar to what they scored from in the game, happened in training and I said watch tomorrow, this is going to happen tomorrow, someone is not marking when we are in the middle of the goal, it's a goal. So said, so done!” he blasted.

Having given his defenders a hard time over the last two match days, Hill heaped praises on them for the first time this season as late rear guard action by his back four allowed them to resist the efforts of Tivoli and sneak away from The UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence with a precious point.

“In regards to how Tivoli played…they were coming forward, I have to commend our defenders for holding out, our goalkeeper who was making his debut, it was fantastic for his confidence.”

Hill is fully aware of what it will take for his team to protect leads and turn one point into three more frequently.

“I would like us to be so much more proficient with the ball in the final third and leading up to that final third and stop turning the ball over cheaply, in my estimation.

“I expect more from them. I see them everyday in training. We had a fantastic week in training…and their attitude and commitment are superb.

“I asked them to come and replicate what they do in training, but I am yet to see that on a match day. I am yet to see them relaxed enough in possession in good areas to really make a combination with a number of passes to then take the sting out of the game, give our defenders a little bit of a rest at the halfway line because we have safe possession of the ball. Too frequently we turn the ball over with pressure applied on us, or a reckless pass, or a bad decision,” he stressed.

The point gained by MoBay United has seen them move two places up two spots to 9th place above Vere United and Humble Lion FC.

