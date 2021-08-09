Hoist The Mast, Go Deh Girl to lead the charge in Restricted Stakes

With the Jamaica Derby and Jamaica Oaks, the season's final two Classic races concluding over the weekend, the attention shifts to a three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event going five furlongs (1,000m) straight that will highlight proceedings at Caymanas Park today.

Two-time defending champion trainer Anthony Nunes holds the aces in the event as he will saddle five runners in the small field of seven down to compete. Nunes has Glock, let Him Fly, Acero, Hoist the Mast and Go Deh Girl are in the line-up against Jason DaCosta's Gentle Giant and Lawrence Freemantle's Alimony.

Based on past performances, the trio of Acero, Hoist the Mast and Go Deh Girl should carry most of the betting, and rightfully so, as they should determine the outcome of the race.

The race is positioned as the seventh event on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:55 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

The race, however, looks to be a straight fight between the local-bred chestnut filly Hoist The Mast and the American-bred dark bay filly Go Deh Girl. Both horses have met each other four times with Hoist The Mast finishing on top on two occasions.

They first met on November 14 last year over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) with Go Deh Girl getting the better of Hoist The Mast by a neck. Hoist The Mast would turn the tables on his stablemate on December 13, 2020 going six furlongs (1,200m) with a 3 ¾-length win.

Their next meeting was on January 19 this year going 5 ½ furlongs with Hoist the Mast finishing in third place and Go Deh Girl, a disappointing fifth place as the 3-5 favourite. The final meeting was on June 26 over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) and Hoist The Mast came home in second place and Go Deh Girl, again disappointing, finishing fifth.

Cases can be made for Go Deh Girl in those two unplaced efforts as she appeared not to be herself and it was evident as she was a late non-starter prior to her start in a six furlong (1,200m) event on July 12. She was deemed sick that day.

Not the case for Hoist The Mast as in the absence of Go Deh Girl, she easily brushed aside other stablemate in Nuclear Noon by 2 ½ lengths in a silky-smooth time of 1:12.4.

Both Hoist The Mast and Go Deh Girl have worked brilliantly coming into this race, and an exciting finish is expected. On Saturday, July 31, Hoist The Mast cantered nine furlongs and galloped the last five furlongs in 1:00.3, the fastest over the distance that morning.

Go Deh Girl, on the same morning, out of the starting gates, she galloped five furlongs in 1:01.0 with the final four furlongs clocked in 47.0.

Based on those two gallops coming into the race, Hoist The Mast is given the edge but Go Deh Girl, who will be wearing the figure 8 for the first time, could prove stubborn and might get home.

Shane Ellis, who partnered with Calculus to victory in the Jamaica Derby last Saturday, will have the leg up on Hoist the Mast, while the best pound for pound jockey at the park in Dane Nelson remains aboard Go Deh Girl. The horses will race with 54.0kgs (119 lb) each.

Nunes' other runner Acero should have a say in the outcome of the race. This speedy chestnut colt has raced three times with two victories and those victories were over the straight course. Acero clocked 58.3 on his first win over the distance on April 7 before posting 1:00.2 for win number two on May 1. Richard Reid, the uncle of Nelson, will ride.

Gentle Giant, to be ridden by Dick Cardenas, is not to be taken lightly under these circumstances. Gentle Giant, also holds two wins over the distance as on October 3 of last year he won in a time of 1:00.0 at the first time of asking and on June 28, posted 58.2 for the distance.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Bala Gris/Nez Perce/Silver

Tapp

Race 2) Lala Diva/Key Witness/A She

Soup

Race 3) Take Two/Nina Dorada/Little

Red

Race 4) War of the Roses/Silent Cat/

Sweet Renisha

Race 5) JamalJames/El Maestro/Lady

Budget

Race 6) Regal Prospector/Flying

Bullet/

Paintthistownred

Race 7) Hoist The Mast/Go Deh Girl/

Acero

Race 8) Universal Boss/Mr Universe/

Cartel

Race 9) Badgayriri/Mum/Vanessa

Race 10) Hilly's Vision/Maya/Sky Zone