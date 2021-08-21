Hoist The Mast to make amends in Restricted Stakes event

Hoist The Mast, who was collared close home by stablemate Go Deh Girl on last over the straight (1000m) on August 9, should use her pace and class to outstay rivals in a Restricted Stakes event going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) at Caymanas Park today.

Installed as the 3-5 favourite, Hoist The Mast led for the first four furlongs of the race before being overhauled by Go Deh Girl in the final furlong, losing out by a length and a half in the end. The final time for the event was a quick 58.0 seconds.

Although the Anthony Nunes trainee has farther to travel, Hoist The Mast should relish this easier pace and lead home rivals. Omar Walker will replace Shane Ellis in the saddle.

Hoist The Mast should encounter challenges at some point in the race from I Am Fred, Regal and Royal and Action Ann.

The race is positioned as the fourth event on the 10-race programme with a post time of 1:35 pm. First race is at 12 noon.

Hoist The Mast is no chicken over a distance of ground as the chestnut filly finished second behind the American-bred One Don over this distance back in June. She finished six lengths behind winner in a final time of 1:33.2 minutes which is more than good enough to win here.

I Am Fred earned his first win on local soil on August 7 over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). He got the better of his stable companion Baton Rouge by three-parts of a length in a time of 1:21.1 minutes. Although stepping up in class here to compete, I Am Fred is going to relish the real estate and prove a strong contender for top honours.

Regal and Royal was expected to do much better than his eighth-placed finish in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs on August 7. Regal and Royal should be more than comfortable in present company and so is expected to run a much better race.

Action Ann was missing from action since her unplaced effort in the Portmore Cup early on the year. She returned to compete in the recent Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs and gave a creditable effort to finish fourth and should be more comfortable here and is expected to put in a better showing.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Mirabilis/San Siro/Blind Faith

Race 2) Senor Kwanzi/Powerful Red/Twilight Storm

Race 3) Rohan Kabir/Let Him Fly/Wilson

Race 4) Hoist The Mast/I Am Fred/Regal and Royal

Race 5) Mister A/Cup Cake/Vice Cherry Pie

Race 6) Take Two/Daytona Belle/Sniper Man

Race 7) Thepowersthatbe/Awesome Glitter/Casual Charm

Race 8) Mine That Cat/Heart Of A Lion/Hilly's Vision

Race 9) Vanessa/Baton Rouge/Taurus Boy

Race 10) My Time Now/Versatile Vision/Best Daughter Ever