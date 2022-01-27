Holder achieves career best; King, Hosein make big strides

LONDON, England, (CMC) — All-rounder Jason Holder has moved up to a career-best 26th in the Twenty20 International (T2oI) rankings, taking Brandon King and Akeal Hosein with him in the latest International Cricket Council update.

The 30-year-old Holder has jumped three places in the bowling rankings on the heels of his career-best four for seven in the first T20I of the five-match series against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados last Saturday, and two for 25 in the second game at the same venue 24 hours later.

Left-arm spinner Hosein, meanwhile, shot up 40 places to 33rd in the bowling rankings, despite taking only two wickets in the two games. However, the 28-year-old has returned an outstanding economy rate of just under 4½ runs for his seven overs in the series.

Holder is the highest-ranked West Indies bowler, with Hosein the next best and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen lying 34th, after losing three places.

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains in the number one spot, with spinners rounding out the top five.

King also enjoyed movement in the batting rankings, his unbeaten 52 in the opening game propelling him 28 places into the top 100 at 88th spot.

For the right-hander, the half-century was his second in three innings following on from his maiden fifty against Pakistan in Karachi last December.

Opener Evin Lewis, who has missed the last two series, remains the highest-ranked West Indies batsman but has dropped two places to 17th, while Nicholas Pooran has risen one spot to 26th.

The left-handed Pooran has posted scores of 27 not out and 24 during the ongoing series.

Pakistan batting maestro Babar Azam tops the charts, with opening partner Mohammad Rizwan lying in second place.