Holder buoyant over future of franchise following rebrand

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Captain Jason Holder says he is keen on ensuring the continued success of Barbados Royals, after the Bridgetown-based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise was rebranded last week.

The franchise, two-time CPL champions, have been known as Barbados Tridents since the tournament's inception in 2013.

However, Royals Sports Group, which owns Indian Premier League franchise, Rajasthan Royals, have bought a controlling stake in what was formerly Tridents and have rebranded the outfit.

“I'm really excited about the partnership with Royals [and] I'm sure the guys are looking forward to it as well. We can't wait to start our campaign in St Kitts,” said Holder, who is currently on West Indies duty against Pakistan.

“The last time we would've played there [in St Kitts] as the Barbados Tridents we would've been victorious so I'm looking forward to the prospects ahead.”

The United States-based CMG Companies, headed by Manish Patel, led a consortium of local and international investors in the acquisition of Tridents in 2019.

The move followed a turbulent period for the franchise under former Indian billionaire businessman, Vijay Mallya.

And Royals Sports Group chairman and lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, said the Caribbean franchise would become a key part of the Royals global brand.

“We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise,” Badale said.

“We are extremely grateful to the Barbados Government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country.

“We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”

Tridents won their first CPL title in 2014 in a rain-hit final in St Kitts and captured their second crown in 2019 when they again beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final staged in Trinidad and Tobago.