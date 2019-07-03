Holder says century-maker Pooran living up to expectations

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — West Indies captain Jason Holder says he is not surprised by the performances of young batsman Nicholas Pooran so far at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The left-hander Pooran, 23, struck a better-than-run-a-ball 118 — his first One-Day International (ODI) hundred — in the 23-run defeat to Sri Lanka at The Riverside on Monday.

“What he's produced here is exactly what we expect him to produce,” Holder said during a post-match press conference.

Pooran started the tournament well, hitting 34 not out in the seven-wicket win over Pakistan before getting scores of 40 and 63 in respective losses to Australia and England.

The dashing Trinidadian batsman endured a bit of a slump thereafter, failing to reach 30 in losing causes versus Bangladesh, New Zealand and India, before finally reaching the triple-figure milestone last time out.

“Ideally, we want him to get better and we want him to improve and he would only improve over a period of time. We have selected him for a reason and we give him full backing. We give him full confidence to go out there and play the game that he knows he needs to play, Holder noted.

“Yes, he will make mistakes, he is a young player, and it is just important again for development to continue to take place for him. Learning is part of his development and he just needs to learn from the scenarios that he has put himself into. We all need to learn from the scenarios that we have been faced with in this World Cup as well,” the West Indies captain added.

Pooran, a former West Indies Under-19 standout, is a popular player on the global Twenty20 franchise circuit.

While he only made his ODI debut in February, his entry into T20 International cricket for the West Indies came three years ago.

West Indies, without hope of a semi-final spot, will set sails for home after their final preliminary game — against Afghanistan at Headingley — tomorrow.

In the aftermath of their elimination from the tournament a lot of talk has centred on building for the future.

Holder emphasised that Cricket West Indies has to invest in Pooran and other young prospects.

“Once we look after Nicholas as best as we possibly can, we create an environment for him to learn and develop, and I expect big things from him.

“He's got the talent, he's got the ability to change gears, he's very skilled and he can improvise. He's got pretty much every shot in his locker. It's just a matter for him to put it together more often than not.

“But I think we as a body, West Indies Cricket Board body, we have got to make sure that we can have things in place to continue to help these players to develop,” Holder told reporters.

