Hope, Brathwaite among runs in drawn trial

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Shai Hope's hundred was the highlight of the final day of the drawn three-day Best versus Best trial match between Jermaine Blackwood's XI and Kraigg Brathwaite's XI here yesterday.

The stylish right-hander punched an unbeaten 100 as he pressed his claim for a spot on next month's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Opener Brathwaite lashed 78 before retiring, combining with fellow Barbadian Hope to post 87 for the third wicket.

Shamarh Brooks got 34 overnight and Kyle Mayers hit 26 down the order, while leg-spinner Imran Khan claimed two for 89.

Resuming the morning at Coolidge Cricket Ground on 73 for two in response to Blackwood's XI 384 for six declared, Brathwaite's XI benefited from the enterprise of Brathwaite and Hope who dominated the session.

Brathwaite, picking up from his overnight 34, struck 10 fours and a six in an innings lasting 235 balls and 4 ¾ hours while Hope faced 260 deliveries in a smidgeon over five hours and counted 10 fours and a couple of sixes.

Once Brathwaite retired, Mayers joined Hope to add a further 56, the left-hander showing unusual restraint in striking only three fours in nearly an hour-and-a-half at the crease.

The second and final three-day match bowls off at the same venue on Monday.