Horse of the Year Nipster, Toona Ciliata to decide Chairman's Trophy

Reigning Horse of the Year Nipster returns to competitive racing for what could very well be a winning seasonal bow, despite the presence of top-rated stable companion Toona Ciliata in a three-year-old-and-upwards Graded Stakes/Open Allowance contest.

Nipster, now under the care of Anthony Nunes, has been nicely freshened by the two-time champion trainer, and by all indications, will be coming well prepared to challenge for the Chairman's Trophy in the seven-and-a-half furlong (1,500m) call at Caymanas Park today.

The event, which has a purse of $1.5 million up for grabs, is slotted as the penultimate race on a stocked 11-race programme.

First post time is 11:25 am.

After a fairly consistent season last year, when he notched six wins from 14 starts, including two Grade 1 races, which handed him the Horse of the Year accolade, Nipster was moved from the stables of Gary Subratie by owner Michros (Michael Bernard) and Nunes in taking up the mantle, wisely decided to be patient with the now four-year-old colt.

Under Subratie's care, Nipster ( Casual Trick-Nippit by Legal Process), earned over $9.3 million for the year, with two of his wins coming in the Jamaica St Leger and the Ian Levy Cup.

Since taking over, Nunes expressed optimism that he, too, will have a positive experience with Nipster, and today could very well mark the start of what could be a very long and fruitful partnership.

Though racing for the first time since his December 26 win where he had then stablemate Sentient and Toona Ciliata behind over eight and a half furlongs (1,700m) at this level, Nipster has been timely prepared for this re-entry and a repeat performance is not beyond him.

It should be noted though that in the Ian Levy Cup, Nipster carried 53.0 kg (117lb), but now moves up to 57.0 kg (126lb), allowing weight to giving weight to Toona Ciliata down from 57.0 kg to 55.0 kg (121lb) and Sentient down from 54.0 kg to 53.5 kg (118 lb). Regular rider Robert Halledeen will again be in the saddle for this assignment.

Toona Ciliata, who was runner up to Nipster in the Horse of the Year vote, proved too strong for rivals in his seasonal debut in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) with apprentice Romario Spencer showing his worth in the saddle.

The five-year-old gelding Toona Ciliata should be better from that run and will now enjoy this extended trip even more in a bid for a second-consecutive win.

Though once again coming face-to-face with recent conqueror and now stablemate Nipster, Toona Ciliata has the ability to either go in front or come from off the pace to win this.

Regardless of which tactic Nunes chooses, the end result should be a one-two finish for the stables with either Toona Ciliata or Nipster getting the head in front. Joint champion jockey Dane Nelson has been reunited with Toona Ciliata for this.

For the others, the battle will be for the minor spoils with Subratie looking likely to take third spot with his entries — Crimson, Duke and Sentient, all being capable of making the frame here.

Crimson, closed late to nip Superluminal in the Alexander Hamilton Trophy over a mile (1,600m) on February 20, but may need time to get comfortable with this higher grouping.

The same is true for Duke, who closed late to nip speedster Patriarch over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on March 6, while Sentient, who was fourth being Toona Ciliata recently at 6 ½ furlongs, should again run his best race behind the top two.

Veteran campaigner Superluminal is as tough as nail, but at nine years old and a sparingly used jockey in the saddle, the Ian Parsard-trained charge is seemingly here to make up numbers.

Parsard also has Father Patrick in the lineup and even though this one continues to show his growing talent, over this distance and against this tough bunch, he is going to be left behind. Plus, the choice of Natalie Berger in the saddle does not inspire confidence.

The same can be said about Dennis Lee's Roy Rogers, who though a winner on last at the Overnight Allowance level, will be schooled by these.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Elitist/Boasy N Flashy/Lava Boy/Gorgeous Gift

Race 2) Rhea's Lil Bro/Cup Cake/Wreckless Diamond/My Smokey

Race 3) Doctor Grey/Sea Cruise/Saint Michael/Sweet Surprise

Race 4) Fortuneonehundred/Prince Sammo/Smooth Criminal/Lady Budget

Race 5) Mr Lyndhurst/Killer Bee/Storm Born/Pakman

Race 6) Stan Roy/Powerful Red/Jamaican Storm/Moviestar/Lady Carmen

Race 7) Lure of Lucy/Hoist The Mast/Gentle Giant/One Don

Race 8) Green Gold Rush/Olde Wharf/Pharoah It Is/Attorney General

Race 9) T Brady/Artesia/Sir John/The Genesis

Race 10) Toona Ciliata/Nipster/Father Patrick/Sentient

Race 11) Miss Hillington/Duke of Springs/Roses for Elle/Sensational Satin