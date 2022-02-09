Hosein sets goal as Windies hunt comeback in second ODI

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC – West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein is hoping to prove himself as the total package as the Caribbean side heads into the second One-Day International (ODI) against India on Wednesday with a focus on playing better shots in an effort to level the three-match series.

The regional squad lost the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday by six wickets, after putting just 177 on the board before being bowled out in 43.5 overs.

And as they head into Wednesday's game hoping to make a comeback, the 28-year-old Hosein, who broke into the West Indies cricket team last year, said he will demonstrate that he is a complete all-rounder.

“I think I'm 50-50 perfect proper batsman, proper bowler,” he said during a virtual media interaction on Tuesday ahead of the second ODI.

“Over the last couple of years, I have played CPL [Caribbean Premier League], different formats and what not, and there is where you might find yourself flexed around in the order or may not be given an opportunity with bat, which is fine. But I definitely see myself as a total all-rounder and it's just about working my way up the ladder, and hopefully, the world can see that I am a genuine all-rounder.”

Despite West Indies' defeat in the opening match, Hosein said his teammates were going into their must-win game with a positive mindset and focused on making a strong comeback.

He said the game plan, regardless of what situation they found on the field, was to “just be positive and get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots”.

“That's definitely something we are gonna stick with no matter the surface or condition. I think once we do those things we'll be able to get through it,” Hosein said.

Meantime, questioned by journalists about the possibility of making it into the big-ticket Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest-ranked T20I bowler for West Indies said his focus was on the current series.

“These two games are very important for me because they will determine the series for us — if we win these two games we win the series. To speak about the IPL, I'm not really focused on that, I'm focused on the task at hand right now,” said Hosein who is playing in India for the first time.

However, noting that “the IPL is the best league around”, he added: “I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, others doors will open so for me, definitely… the focus is now and trying to win these two games here and winning this ODI series.”

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.