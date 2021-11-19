Host countries applauded for backing 2022 ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Tournament director of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Fawwaz Baksh has thanked the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago for supporting Cricket West Indies in hosting its fourth global tournament, through tax waivers and upgraded infrastructure among other things.

Speaking after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) announcement on Wednesday of the host venues and match schedule for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, he noted it would not have been possible for the Caribbean to hold the event without important government guarantees.

Citing tax waivers, upgrading cricket infrastructure, and collaborating with hotels to ensure accommodation for all 16 teams, match officials and support staff, Baksh revealed regional governments are investing substantial efforts and resources in the tournament which will leave a major cricketing legacy, while boosting host economies.

“A number of community clubs and grounds will benefit from enhanced cricketing infrastructure after this event. Of course, there will also be a welcome financial impact in host territories, in terms of hotel bookings, transportation, catering, and the hiring of temporary staff,” he added.

Baksh also lauded the visionary enthusiasm with which host venues readily embraced the U-19 event which will be held in the West Indies in January-February 2022.

“When Cricket West Indies voiced its aspirations of hosting the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, regional governments were immediately receptive to the idea, especially from a developmental perspective. This is an opportunity for our youth — and fans in general — to see young men engaged in positive, healthy competition; many of them en route to becoming future stars in international cricket. It's a great way to inspire boys and also girls across the West Indies, showing what is possible with discipline and dedication,” he said.

The Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, the tournament director pointed out, will continue the West Indies' stellar tradition of staging the sport's premier events.

“Since 2007, when the West Indies historically hosted the Men's Cricket World Cup in nine countries, we have distinguished ourselves in rolling out the red carpet for world-class cricket events. We held the men's and women's T20 World Cups jointly in 2010 and, most recently, the women's T20 World Cup in 2018,” Baksh said. “We are proud of these achievements, and the cadre of home-grown professionals which we now have in sport events management.”

The ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 takes place in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago, from January 14 to February 5, 2022, featuring 16 participating nations in 48 matches.

Host tea, West Indies start their title quest on January 14 against Australia at Guyana National Stadium while reigning champions, Bangladesh, begin their defence versus England on January 16 at Warner Park, St Kitts.