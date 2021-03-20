Host economies to cash in as bid process for ICC U-19 World Cup opens

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Caribbean countries hoping to host matches in next year's ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup stood to benefit from an estimated US$10 million injection into their economies, as the governing body yesterday announced the opening of the venue bid process.

The tournament, the fourth International Cricket Council showpiece to be staged in the region in the last 15 years, will feature 16 international teams doing battle in three countries over a month in early 2022, and is expected to draw a global audience of 75 million.

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said the region had a rich legacy of hosting successful international tournaments and backed that tradition to continue.

“Cricket West Indies is once again extremely proud to host an ICC global event,” Grave said.

ICC Under-19 World Cup will be staged in the Caribbean for the first time.

“The West Indies has provided a platform for teams across the world to showcase their talent, skills and hard work in our world-class facilities, driven by professional and hospitable people while being immersed in our Caribbean culture.

“The success of the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 that we hosted was testament to this, where CWI provided the stage for the cricketers to set new standards on the field and attract record-breaking crowds and television viewership.”

He continued: “Our recent hosting successes have set the bar high for all future ICC tournaments in the region, and I am confident that CWI will continue to live up to those high standards when we host the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

“We will use this tournament to inspire our young men and women to work hard to attain their goals in sports and academia and to one day represent their region on the global stage.

“We will leverage this tournament to improve the cricket facilities available at the age-group level and to continue to strengthen and build our relationships with governments, local cricket associations and businesses.”

Venue bids will be expected to show that the respective nations possess the required infrastructure to host matches. This involves stadia and training facilities, along with the relevant immigration, customs, medical and security framework.

Countries will also need to demonstrate the capacity to provide accommodation for not only teams but match officials and broadcast crews.

With the Caribbean having already staged the men's World Cup in 2007 and the women's T20 World Cups in 2010 and 2018, CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the Under-19 World Cup presented yet another opportunity for the region to display its capabilities.

“This particular Under-19 cricket event has been growing in popularity because it puts on show the top teams and the future star players of world cricket,” said Skerritt.

“The expectations for a high standard of performance by our own Under-19 Rising Stars have been elevated, and we have to do all we can to help them get well prepared.

“Most importantly, such a major undertaking reminds us that the people of the West Indies care greatly about cricket and are happy to welcome visiting cricketers, their families, and fans alike to our shores.

“Fortunately, three such major ICC world events have been successfully hosted by the Caribbean before, including the men's Cricket World Cup in 2007, men's and women's T20 World Cups in 2010, and the Women's T20 World Cup in 2018.

“In spite of the challenges that will be faced, our past successes give us the confidence that our people are highly professional and competent and are more than capable of delivering a world-class event, despite having less than a year to deliver it.”

The tournament will feature 64 matches with teams vying for one of the eight spots in the Super League. Teams failing to qualify for that round will then do battle in the Plate competition.

West Indies won the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.