AUSTIN, Texas — Ricardo Pepi struck twice in the second half to condemn Jamaica to a third defeat in four games in their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Concacaf Final Round qualifier here inside the Q2 Stadium last evening.

After a goalless first half in which Jamaica's Reggae Boyz held their own without being badly exposed, Pepi put the Americans in front in the 48th minute when he was astonishingly left unmarked to head home Sergino Dest's right-sided cross from about six yards out.

Then after 62 minutes, he doubled the lead when the Americans pierced the other flank to set up an easy tap in, again from about six yards.

The result did nothing to help the Jamaicans' cause as they remain rooted at the foot of the table on one point from four games ahead of Sunday's home game against Canada inside the National Stadium.

At press time, Honduras and Canada ended 0-0. Mexico and Canada were 1-1 at the half-way stage of their game, while El Salvador and visitors Panama were locked 0-0 after 35 minutes.

Heading into last evening's games, Mexico led with seven points, with Canada, US and Panama on five, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador on two.

The US now have eight points and are atop the points standings pending the results of the later games, while Honduras and Costa Rica moved to three points each.

Jamaica got off to a slow start and rode their luck in the opening minute when left-back Kemar Lawrence escaped with only a yellow card after clipping Paul Arriola, who had got in behind the defensive line.

After much consideration, Grenadian referee Reon Radix issued the caution instead of the red for expulsion, probably much to the relief of the few Jamaicans inside the sold-out facility.

The hosts, as expected, enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and pushed the Jamaica backline deep into their half without seriously threatening Andre Blake's goal.

In fact, Tyreek Magee's long-range shot was the most dangerous up to that point as Matt Turner in the American goal threw himself for all he was worth as the ball flashed high past the left frame of the goal.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, central defender Damion Lowe carelessly lost possession in the middle of the park and Brendon Aaronson was the beneficiary of a swift counter-attack, and though Lowe recovered to play the ball into touch for a corner, his challenge was from behind and dangerously close to the penalty box, and again after considered deliberation, Radix issued a caution and free-kick on the edge of the area.

In between, Jamaica experienced brief spells of combination play but nothing too threatening until a link-up play on the right between Jamal Lowe and Bobby Reid ended with Lowe cutting inside his marker before firing at the far post where Turner got down efficiently to palm away the danger.

Then on the stroke of half-time, Shamar Nicholson flashed a towering header from a Reid left-side corner wide of the mark as the teams went back to their locker rooms even.

However, on the resumption, the home side stepped up a gear or two and the Jamaicans could not match them as they ran out easy winners in the end, with Blake the much busier of the two goalkeepers.

Teams: Jamaica – Andre Blake, Alvas Powell (Javain Brown 84th), Jamal Lowe (Junior Flemmings 61st), Bobby Reid (Javon East 71st), Shamar Nicholson, Je-Vaughn Watson, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Tyreek Magee (Kemar Roofe 61st), Devon Williams.

Subs not used: Dillon Barnes, Jeadine White, Jamoi Topey, Oneil Fisher, Andre Gray

Booked: Lawrence (1st), Damion Lowe (33rd)

USA – Matt Turner, Sergino Dest (Shaq Moore 77th), Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams (Kellyn Acosta 83rd), Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah (Luca de la Torre 77th), Paul Arriola, Weston McKennie, Brendon Aaronson (Tim Weah 68th), Miles Robinson, Ricardo Pepi (Gyasi Zardes 68th)

Subs not used: Zack Steffen, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Sebastian Lletget, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Hoppe, George Bello

Booked: None

Referee: Freon Radix (Grenada)

First Assistant Referee: Keytzel Corrales

Second Assistant Referee: Iroots Appleton (Antigua)

Fourth Official: Tristley Bassue (St Kitts and Nevis)