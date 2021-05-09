Hotshot Toney breaks scoring record, Reggae Boy Gray on target

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boyz target Ivan Toney broke the English Championship scoring record yesterday when he netted his 31st goal of the season as Brentford warmed up for the play-offs with a convincing, final-day, 3-1 victory over struggling Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Brentford, who were already assured of third place, took a 57th-minute lead when 25-year-old Toney reacted quickly to round goalkeeper Daniel Bentley before tapping the ball home.

Toney's composed finish means he has now scored the most goals in the second tier since it was rebranded as the Championship 17 years ago.

Said Brentford Head Coach Thomas Frank: “I'm so delighted that Ivan did break the record because he is humble with his talent and deserves all the success he gets.”

Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-0 on 78 minutes from a neat pass by Sergi Canos who sealed a dominant win for the Bees with a first-time finish at the far post five minutes later, before substitute Louis Britton struck a late consolation on his debut for the hosts.

Brentford face Bournemouth in the play-offs starting in nine days.

Bermudian Nahki Wells, City's leading scorer with 11 goals this campaign, had the home side's best chance just before the break but his close-range shot was blocked. He was substituted in the 64th minute.

Bristol City Manager Nigel Pearson, whose side finished 19th, said: “It has been a season of two contrasting halves for the club because it began with promise but we have had too many injuries, and fitness is something we need to address.

In March it was reported that Toney would be called up to the Jamaican national team as part of a move by the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) to target a string of English-born players in a bid to improve the Reggae Boyz' chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Elsewhere in the Championship, new Reggae Boy Andre Gray's fifth goal of the season set up promoted Watford's 2-0 win at home to Swansea City, who will face Barnsley in the play-offs.

Gray, 29, who made his debut for Jamaica in March, instinctively turned in Ken Sema's cross to put Watford, runners-up behind Norwich City, ahead on 56 minutes before Isaac Success added a second late on with a superb strike.

Said Gray: “We wanted to finish the season on a high. These games are quite difficult because there are two teams that haven't got much to play for, even though Swansea have got the play-offs.”

Winger Garath McCleary, 33, who has made 24 appearances for the Reggae Boyz dating back to 2013, scored in the 33th minute but could not prevent Wycombe Wanderers being relegated to League One despite a convincing 3-0 win at mid-table Middlesbrough.

In the fifth tier Donovan Wilson, 24, who is of Jamaican descent, helped Sutton United keep up the pressure at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win over Weymouth at Gander Green Lane.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute through a header from midfielder Craig Eastmond before Wilson added a fine second goal six minutes after the restart when he turned in the penalty area to fire past goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Sutton trail leaders Torquay United by two points but have a game in hand.