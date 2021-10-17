Hover Craft takes Mark My Word Trophy in thrilling finish

Although getting on in age at 11 years, the hard-knocking Hover Craft continued to show that he got a lot more left in his legs after a thrilling win in the $1.15-million Mark My Word Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

In a field of seven running over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), Hover Craft, under strong handling from co-champion and leading rider Anthony Thomas, produced his typical surging late run to get the better of long-time leader Eroy (Oshane Nugent) by 4 ½ lengths in a smooth time of 1:55.3 minutes for the distance.

Hover Craft was unable to go with the early pace and sat in last position as Oshane Nugent sent Eroy in front ahead of Double Crown (Phillip Parchment) and Money Monster (Omar Walker) around the clubhouse turn and onto the main track.

The American-bred Eroy increased his lead down the backstretch, looking as if he would steal the show from in front. Hover Craft took a while to get going, but when the old-timer found his rhythm heading towards the half-mile, it was still no surety whether or not he would get there in time.

Eroy turned for home with a good-enough lead on the field, but Thomas, who kept on pumping his mount hard for an effort. And Hover Craft, now moving fluently, caught up with Eroy inside the furlong (200m) pole and went on to win comfortably in the end, his second hold on this Trophy after winning the Open Allowance event back in 2016. Crimson (Robert Halledeen) was third.

Hover Craft, bred by He'stherealthing out of the Royal Minister mare Royal Pizzaz, is owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and trained by her son Jason DaCosta.

Dick Cardenas was the pick among the riders with two winners on the 10-race programme. The Panamanian won aboard Cataba in the first race for trainer Patrick Lynch and the eighth race for trainer Robert Peason.

Racing continues on Tuesday.