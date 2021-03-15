Hughes equals 100m world lead at JAAA Qualification Trials Series

Senior athletes enjoyed a second weekend of track and field competition at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials Series.

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes highlighted the performances on the day when he equalled the world lead in the men's 100m.

Hughes, who represents Racers Track Club, ran 10.14 seconds (-0.1m/s) to equal the world lead set by Tebogo Letsile of Botswana. His clubmate Oblique Seville pushed him all to the way and finished in 10.19 seconds on a cool evening that was perfect for track and field. Former World Champion Yohan Blake was third in 10.29 seconds (+0.0m/s).

In the women's 100m Shimayra Williams, who ran unattached, was first in 11.34secs (-1.7m/s) ahead of the MVP pair of Shericka Jackson second in 11.46secs (-0.8m/s) despite picking up an injury near the end of the race, and Kashieka Cameron third in 11.64secs (-0.8m/s).

The men's 110m hurdles was an all-MVP affair as Rasheed Broadbell led home his teammates with 13.71secs (-1.8m/s). Norman Pittersgill was second in 14.31secs, Lloyd Facey was third in 14.97secs and Joel Bryan finished fourth in 15.35secs.

Another Great Britain athlete, Miguel Francis, reported in fine form at the National Stadium. Francis, who also represents Racers, ran 20.51secs (-1.5m/s) to win the men's 200m. He was trailed home by Oshane Bailey of Sprintec (20.83secs) and Nigel Ellis of MVP (21.03secs).

Sada Williams of MVP took the women's 200m in 23.08secs, while former Hydel High standout Ashanti Moore was second in 23.24secs. Shashalee Forbes of Sprintec was third 23.31secs.

Keeno Burrell of Racers took the men's 400m in 46.93secs ahead of Troy White of G C Foster second in 46.94secs, while Romario Williams of Sprintec was third in 47.42secs.

Former national 400m hurdles champions Ronda Whyte of Sprintec took the women's 400m in 51.82secs, leading home the UWI pair of Candice McLeod (52.61secs) and Roneisha McGregor (52.71secs).

Kimar Farquharson won the men's 800m for the second time this season as he cruised home in 1:48.39 minutes. Jorge Liranzo of Cameron Blazers was second in 1:50.45, while Dennick Luke of G C Foster was third in 1:50.50 minutes.

Junelle Bromfield of MVP was the lone female in the 800m for the second time in a row and she completed her race in 2:08.01 minutes.

In the field events, veteran O'Dayne Richards won the men's shot put with 19.00m. Kai Chang of UWI, Mona was second with 16.18m, while his teammate Rasheed Downer was third with 15.52m.

Tavia Dixon of Mico took the women's shot put with a distance of 12.94m, with the UWI pair of Shamela Donaldson (10.08m) and Seanna Wright (9.80m) finishing second and third.

Samantha Hall of Throwers R Us won the women's discus with 57.15m, Tamara Thompson of G C Foster College was second with 50.00m, while Kimberley Lugg, who is also of Throwers R Us, was third with 44.90m.

Shanieka Ricketts of Ricketts PC took the women's triple jump with 13.93m while her teammate Sandisha Antoine was second with 12.90m. Velecia Williams, who competed unattached, was third with 12.09m.

Aubrey Allen, who competed unattached, won the men's triple jump with 15.93m, while the Ricketts PC pair of Tevin Dunn with 15.52m and Domon Williams with 15.47m were second and third, respectively.

Tajay Gayle of MVP continued to dominate the local competitors in the long jump, winning with 7.77m (+0.9m/s), ahead of Domon Williams of Ricketts PC, who had a best of 7.38m (+0.0m/s), while Adrian Riley, also of Ricketts PC, was third with 7.30m (+0.0m/s).

There were two competitors in the women's long jump, both of MVP. Jodian Stewart won with 5.74m, while Mellisa Walker was second with 5.58m.