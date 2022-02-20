Humble Lion hunt wounded Waterhouse

Winless and luckless Humble Lion will go after their first three points of the campaign when they take on a wounded Waterhouse team in the first game of a double-header in the Jamaica Premier League at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence starting at 1:00 pm Sunday.

In the feature game, a rejuvenated Molynes United will try to perform their second giant killing act in as many weekends, when they take on table-toppers Mount Pleasant FA at 3:15 pm at the same venue.

Humble Lion sit rock bottom of the league with three points from five games, with all three points coming from drawn matches. They have not had the best of luck so far this season and will believe that it is due to turn anytime now.

They go up against a Waterhouse team that were flying high at the top of table last week, but were brought crashing down to earth by Molynes United who were in the exact same position as Humble Lion, last weekend, at the foot of the table. It was the first loss of the campaign for Waterhouse.

Captain Andrew Vanzie, who is one of the most experienced and long-serving players at the club, will be hoping to drive his team to success from midfield, but he will also be hoping that his team won't fall victim to conceding the first goal of the game again.

They have one of the worst defensive records in the league, conceding eleven times, even though they have performed well in each of the matches.

Their Head Coach, Andrew Price will be hoping that this is the week that their luck will change.

Waterhouse were unbeaten until they were stung by Molynes United 2-0 last weekend. It was the first time that their vaunted attack were held scoreless this campaign and they were undone by a real beauty from Nicholas Nelson, whose special strike immediately became a candidate for goal of the season.

They will be looking to recover from that shock loss and get their title pursuit back on track. Coach Marcel Gayle is experienced in the league and would have spent the week getting his boys to shake off the loss and be ready to go again.

With Humble Lion yet to taste victory this season, Gayle will be hoping to keep it that way as Waterhouse look to head back top of the league, if only for two hours.

They have, in Cardel Benbow, Devroy Grey, Shevon Stewart, Andre Leslie, and Andre Fletcher, five of the top marksmen in the league and will be looking to them to get their season back on track, with a fifth win of the campaign.

Molynes United were yet to make an impression on the 2022 Jamaica Premier League season when they came up against leaders Waterhouse last weekend but following their dramatic 2-0 victory over last season's losing finalists, they were the talk of the town after match week five.

The victory lifted them from 12th to 8th and they will be looking to continue their giant killing act when they take on the new league leaders Mount Pleasant FA.

They will be brimming with confidence now and the belief will be there that great things can happen. Nicholas Nelson has been at the heart of their campaign for a few seasons now and has proven his worth time and time again.

They will look to their captain once more for leadership and goals as he seeks to add to his tally of three so far.

Mount Pleasant FA assumed leadership of the standings last weekend, even before they stepped unto the field for their fifth match of the season, but they were unable to extend the lead the way that they would have wanted when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dunbeholden FC.

They took a second-half lead through their main marksman this campaign, Daniel Green, but were pegged back by a final minute goal from Atapaharoy Bygrave, who found the back of the net in the sixth minute of added time.

Despite the late concession from a counterattack, Technical Director Wally Downes was full of praises for his boys, who he wants to always play attacking football.

Downes will be expecting a tough game from Molynes United who he knows will be full of confidence after their victory over Waterhouse last weekend; however, he will have his players ready to go for win number five of the campaign.

Downes likes when his team plays on the front foot and their 12 goals from five games tells the tale.

While Daniel Green leads the team and sits joint top of the goal-scoring charts with four goals, the Englishman will be looking for his other strikers to start contributing more at that end of the pitch.

Their captain and most experienced centre half, Ladale Ritchie, had to leave the field early in the second half after aggravating an old hand injury against Dunbeholden and he may be a game time decision as they sweat on his fitness.

A win against Molynes will see them maintain their lead at the top of the table, regardless of the outcome of the match between Humble Lion and Waterhouse which takes place before. This should prove enough motivation for his players to get back to winning ways, after dropping their first points of the season last weekend.