Humble Lion receive Red Stripe boost

Buoyed by their recent two-nil win over Harbour View FC in the Jamaica Premier League and backed by the support of club sponsor Red Stripe, Humble Lion are optimistic about their performances for the rest of the season.

Red Stripe recently committed nutrition and technical support valued at $500,000.

The donation was officially handed over at the Jamaica Football Federation offices in New Kingston during a press event last week Thursday.

“Red Stripe has sponsored so many sporting competitions over a long period of time, so this is nothing unusual to them. We were happy and delighted when we found out that Red Stripe, the coolest beer company in the world, would be supporting Humble Lions,” said Andrew Price, Humble Lion head coach.

“Football is very important and for the last 15 months when there was no football it was challenging for our players and for Clarendon. So, it's with great relief that football has restarted and has given the young men an opportunity to play the sport that they love and rally sportsmanship and support. We are happy that Red Stripe has chosen us, and the wider community supports the brand. For that reason, we believe this partnership is a very good fit in Clarendon,” Price continued.

In light of the challenges the club has experienced over the past year, Red Stripe's Head of Commerce Sean Wallace believes the donation will go a long way in supporting the team.

“As club sponsor, we see ourselves as playing a supportive role in the development of the Humble Lions franchise. We acknowledge that resources are needed in a couple of key areas and plan on working with them in order to properly support their development,” Wallace shared.

“We see the heart, the drive and the vision that has taken this club so far and we believe that contributing to player development is the way forward. Increasing fitness levels, means improved nutrition support, and to that end, we will be working with the team to provide an expert to provide guidance on nutritional and information support, which is a key driver to improved performance and an integral part to their overall preparation,” he continued.

With fans not being allowed to attend matches, Coach Price encouraged supporters to enjoy the games remotely.

“Fans are not able to come to the games and we understand this. We are encouraging everyone to show their support by watching the games on television,” he said.