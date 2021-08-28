Humble Lions' chance of play-off berth fizzles with loss

HUMBLE Lions became the first team to be eliminated from the Jamaica Premier League play-offs after they crashed 1-2 to Dunbeholden FC in the second of three games at The UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

The Clarendon-based Humble Lions remained at the bottom of the 11-team league on six points from nine games, and with only one game left for them they can only reach a maximum nine points, which would not be sufficient.

Yesterday's defeat was their seventh of the season.

Meanwhile, it was a very good win for Dunbeholden, who jumped five places to third spot on 13 points from eight games and basically assured of a play-off spot.

Two identical goals by Mark Miller gave Dunbeholden a come-from-behind 2-1 victory, while Andrew Vanzie had given Humble Lion a 20th-minute lead with a superb free kick that gave goalkeeper Damion Hyatt no chance from 20 metres.

It was Vanzie's fifth goal of the season, coming in a match that he started out playing as a centre back before switching later in the game as they hunted that elusive equalising goal.

Vanzie is just one goal behind the competition's leading marksman Oquassa Chong of Harbour View, who has six goals.

But Miller scored his brace in a 10-minute span. In the first, he pulled Dunbeholden level, latching on to a through-ball from Dwayne Smith and slotted home in the 32nd minute.

It was déjà for his second, as he once again latched on to a Smith defence-splitting pass leaving Miller to fire home in the 42nd minute.

Dunbeholden dominated possession and the game and are proving that they will be a serious force to be reckoned with come play-off time.

It was another disappointing display from Humble Lion as they started well, but their veteran players once again failed to deliver as their season has effectively ended.

Meanwhile, with referee Odette Hamilton arriving late for this game, referee Damion Coombs turned in a yeoman performance and must be given kudos as he officiated the first game and did remarkably well in the second half before he was replaced for the second half by Hamilton.

The physical demands of the game apparently took its toll on Coombs, as he went down at the stroke of half-time with what appeared to be cramps.