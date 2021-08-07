Humble Lions hunt win against fellow strugglers Molynes

Having exorcised their winless demons in the Digicel-powered Jamaica Premier League (JPL), Humble Lions FC will now be hoping to begin their move up the standings with win number two against Molynes United today.

Humble Lions and Molynes United are at the foot of the standings on three points each, but should separate themselves after today's meeting at the UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at 3:30 pm.

That contest will be preceded by the Harbour View versus Tivoli Gardens contest of the double.

Interestingly, while Andrew Price wants Humble Lions' first win — a 2-1 scoreline against Waterhouse on last — to inspire players for future performances, his counterpart Anthony Patrick will be hoping his Molynes United unit can also break their winless drought in the season.

Both teams have endured their fair share of frustration since the return of football in June, with Humble Lion losing their first five contests, before finally getting right on last, leaving Molynes United — with three draws and two losses — as the only winless team in the league.

Based on observation, both teams have been playing fairly decent football, more so Molynes United, but were just unfortunate in not having the results go in their favour. Molynes United last result was a 1-1 stalemate with Arnett Gardens.

Despite their misfortunes, both Humble Lions and Molynes United are just five points off a play-off position which should be added motivation heading into today's meeting.

The curtain-raiser should also be a keen encounter with third-placed Harbour View (nine points) seeking to resume winning ways against eighth-placed Tivoli Gardens (six points).

After enjoying a four-match unbeaten run, Harbour View had their wings clipped by Vere United, but bounced back with a 1-1 stalemate against leaders Portmore United.

With Tivoli Gardens holding few terrors in the attacking third, Ludlow Bernard's Harbour View and in-form striker Oquassa Chang will fancy their chances of snatching all three points.

Phillip Williams and his Tivoli Gardens unit have drawn their last two contests, and they will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run by securing their second win of the season and move significantly closer to the leaders.

Tomorrow's lone fixture promises to be a spectacle with leaders Portmore United (13 points) squaring off against sixth-placed Mount Pleasant FA (eight points). Game time is 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, Monday's fixtures will see fifth-placed Cavalier (eight points) and seventh-placed Waterhouse (six points) locking horns at 1:00 pm, while second-placed Vere United (11points) and ninth-placed Arnett Gardens (four points) will feature in the 3:30 pm encounter.

— Sherdon Cowan