Hungry Lions devour Harbour View 2-0 in JPL

HUMBLE Lions Football Club registered their second win of the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JPL) campaign with a surprising 2-0 scoreline against Harbour View FC in yesterday's lone contest at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Andrew Vanzie converted a 60th-minute penalty for his third goal of the season and substitute Levaughn Williams (87th) secured all three points for the Clarendon-based team.

However the result might have little bearing on their chances of making the play-offs, with only a couple of games to come in the preliminary round of the season powered by Digicel.

The win saw them provisionally inching up to 10th on six points, two ahead of Arnett Gardens FC who will be in action against second-placed Portmore United (13 points) today at 1:00 pm at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the defeat placed a massive dent in Harbour View's chances of play-off contention as they slipped to seventh on nine points, same as sixth-place Tivoli Gardens FC and eighth-place Dunbeholden FC, who are set to square off in today's 3:30 pm encounter.

Yesterday, Humble Lions and Harbour View engaged a lively first 15 minutes of action as both teams tried to play open football, stringing some good passes together, but neither was able to create any meaningful opportunity to find the go-ahead goal at that point.

Though Harbour View enjoyed the better of possession, it was Humble Lions that went closest to breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute. But it took some brilliance from goalkeeper Akeem Smith, diving full-stretch to his left, to get a hand on Javane Thompson's stinging right-footer from the top of the arc.

Harbour View's attacking line came to life in the latter stages of the half with a flurry of chances but faulty shooting, coupled with good glove work by Humble Lions' custodian Dennis Taylor, denied them.

The Stars of the East's charge started when Lennox Russell's well-driven shot from a distance was parried by Taylor in the 45th minute. The resulting corner kick, floated in by Tyrese Williams, fell nicely for Oquassa Chong but the young striker who was well-positioned at goalmouth somehow headed wide of the target.

Chong was at it again a minute later, however, and this time he found himself with enough time and space to turn and set deep inside the 18-yard box, but his right-footed shot was well kept out by Taylor as they went to the break goalless.

Like it was at the start, both teams again came out lively on the resumption and found a few chinks in their respective defensive quarters, but they lacked the composure to make the final efforts count.

However, Humble Lions found the breakthrough on the hour mark when Vanzie's long pass from the back sent Andre Clennon on the run, but the towering striker was felled inside the danger area by Smith who unnecessarily left his line.

Vanzie, who started the play, fittingly stepped up to finish off the 12-yard kick.

And just when it seemed as if the solitary goal would decide the outcome, Williams dispossessed a defender and later slipped by his marker to get a pass off to Lorenzo Lewin deep inside the 18-yard box.

However, as fate would have it, when Lewin's shot was blocked by defenders on the goal line, the rebound fell nicely for Williams to slot home from close range.

Teams

Humble Lions — Dennis Taylor, Shemar Rhoden, Gregory Lewis, Suejay Graham, Andrew Vanzie, Leonardo Jibbison (Romoy Parkins 77th), Lorenzo Lewin, Mark Rodney, Andre Clennon (Rohan Richards 90th+1), Javane Thompson (Levaughn Williams 65th), Afiba Chambers

Subs not used: Mikhail Harrison, Keneil Petrie, Fabian Pascoe, Gregory Morgan

Booked: Rodney (9th), Lewin (65th), Clennon (80th), Lewis (81st)

Harbour View — Akeem Smith, Ajeanie Talbott, Akeem Mullings, Odorland Harding, Renaldo Wellington, John Luca Levee (Casseam Priestly 46th), Garth Stewart (Jamone Shepherd 46th), Romario Campbell (Tevin Scott 74th), Lennox Russell (Cristojaye Daley 59th), Tyrese Williams (Ron-Jay Watson 56th), Oquassa Chong

Subs not used: Tafari Chambers, Oshane Staple, Kareem McLean, Renaldo Robinson

Booked: Campbell (22nd), Stewart (32nd), Smith (60th)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Stephanie Yee Sing, Jermaine Yee Sing

Fourth official: Andrew Hayden

Match commissary: Garfield McDonald