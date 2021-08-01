Hungry 'Lions' feast on first win of season

Humble Lions registered their first win of the season with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Waterhouse FC in their Jamaica Premier League match at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Veteran midfielder Andrew Vanzie netted both goals in the 19th and 43rd minutes, bringing his tally to three so far.

It was Humble Lions' first win from six matches and they temporarily climbed off the bottom of the standings into 10th position on three points.

Significantly, despite their poor run, they are just three points off a top-six playoff spot with four games remaining.

Colorado Murray had given Waterhouse a 17th-minute lead with a glancing header from a corner kick.

The Drewsland-based Waterhouse, who were losing their first match of the season from five, remained in sixth spot on six points.

Waterhouse started on fire and were the more aggressive team as they dominated the early proceedings and deservedly took the lead.

Murray popped up at the near post and headed home from a corner kick and it seemed Waterhouse were well on their way to remaining unbeaten.

But Vanzie had other ideas and from a free kick, a poor clearance fell nicely to him and he made no mistake from well inside the box, firing through a crowded area and into the net.

Then things went downhill for Waterhouse as Shawn Dewar fouled Andre Clennon in the box and referee Christopher Mason did not hesitate and pointed to the spot.

Vanzie once again took charge and easily dispatched the penalty kick giving Humble Lion a well-needed victory and eased the pressure on head coach Andrew Price.

“It wasn't the prettiest of games, but it was a gutsy performance. I asked for some energy today and I got it,” said a relieved Price.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle said he knew Humble Lion would be coming out fighting because their backs are against the wall.

“It's one of their best performances of the season. But we were gallant today, but in front of goal our conversion rate has been plaguing us all season,” said Gayle.

In the other game of the double-header, Portmore United and Harbour View drew 1-1.

From the last kick of the game, Raffique Bryan scored in the 97th to rescue a share of the points for Portmore, while Cristojaye Daley gave Harbour View a 65th-minute lead.