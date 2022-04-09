Hurdler Hill equals World U-18 record with mouthwatering 12.89 seconds

HYDEL High's Kerrica Hill equalled the World Under-18 best in the 100m hurdles of the semi-finals in Class Two on Friday night action during the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium, running a mouth-watering 12.89 seconds (0.4m/s).

The 100m champion from Wednesday equalled the World best held by former Excelsior High runner Ackera Nugent and also broke her meet record 12.91 seconds set in 2019.

Meanwhile Oneika McAnuff, also of Hydel High, won an exciting 400m hurdles Open race, clocking a personal best 57.68 seconds on Friday.

McAnuff's new lifetime best replaced St Jago High's Safhia Hinds as the World Under-20 leader, as the St Jago High runner — who led early — was second in 59.33 seconds and Tonyan Beckford of Edwin Allen got third in 1:00.07 seconds.

Hinds, who came into the race with a personal best 58.06 seconds, got off to a fast start but was caught at the top of the home stretch by McAnuff who broke her previous best of 59.11 seconds.

The Queen's School's Gabrielle Matthews, who made a late charge and had drawn level with the leaders, tripped and fell, ending the possibility of adding even more drama to the event, but managed to finish seventh.

Edwin Allen High will lead the points tables coming into the final day as they were on 175 points after 22 finals at press time, 50 more than second-place Hydel High (127), with St Jago High in third place with 109. Holmwood Technical are in fourth place with 77 points while Excelsior High have replaced Wolmer's Girls' in fifth place on 49 points.

Edwin Allen dropped points Friday, most noticeably in the Class One 200m during which neither of their two representatives, last year finalists Bethany Bridge and Brandy Hall managed to get past the second round.

Meanwhile, Holmwood Technical's Samantha Pryce retained her 2000m Steeplechase Open title with a comfortable win, running 7:10.52 minues as Hydel High's Taiefa Gowe was second with 7:18.77 and Sushana Johnson took the bronze with 7:19.73.

Sanyae Gibson of Edwin Allen, who was second last year, ended up fourth, and Jodian Campbell of Hydel who was fourth, ended fifth yesterday. Britannia Willis of St Jago who was fifth last year slipped one spot to sixth.

Today's final day promises excitement from the start, and adding to the intrigue will be three sets of sprint double titles on the line.

Edwin Allen will hope their decision to rest Clayton twins Tina and Tia for the 200m will not backfire, after Bridge and Hall failed to get past Friday's semi-finals at the National Stadium.

Bridge hobbled through the finish line in sixth place in her semi-final in 25.46 seconds, while Hall was disqualified after false starting in the next one.

Edwin Allen's Head Coach Michael Dyke had reasoned that given the depth of his Class 1 team, he could rest the Claytons and still score points in the half-lap event.

The absence of the Edwin Allen girls has opened the door even wider for Hydel's Brianna Lyson, the World Under-20 leader with 22.66 seconds, to take the gold on Saturday.

On Friday Lyston, who was second in the 100m on Wednesday, eased through the finish line in 23.04 seconds (-2.0m/s) to win the second semi-final, after Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly won the first semi in 23.98 seconds (-2.3m/s).

St Jago's Shenese Walker (24.26 seconds), Dayna Thompson of St Mary High (24.35) and Holmwood Technical's Rickiann Russell (24.59) were also impressive.

Meanwhile, Hydel's Alana Reid led the Class 2 qualifiers with 23.85 seconds (-2 4m/s) to win semi-final two, after Wolmer's Girls' Mickayla Gardener had won the first semi-final in 24.12 seconds (-2.0m/s).

Immaculate Conception's Mickaila Haisley ran 23.94 seconds and was followed by Hydel's 100m champion Alliah Baker in 24.26 seconds, and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard in 24.28 seconds.

Holmwood's Abrina Wright led the Class 3 qualifying with 24.33 seconds (-0.1m/s) while Edwin Allen's 100m champion Theianna-Lee Terrelonge won her semis in 24.49 seconds (-2.5m/s) as Lacovia High's 400m winner, Sabrina Dockery won her semis in 24.67 seconds (-3.8m/s).

Wolmer's Girls' Class Four 100m champion Natrece East leads the Class Four qualifiers after winning her semi-final heat in 25.42 seconds (-2.5m/s) while Hydel High's Sashana Johnson also won her semis in 25.62 seconds (-3.2m/s).

Excelsior's Janelia Williams ran 25.78 sceonds while the Immaculate pair of Kimberly Wright (25.73 seconds) and Kedoya Lindo (26.07 seconds) also made progress.

Girls' Points Standing



1) Edwin Allen High 175

2) Hydel High 127

3) St Jago High 109

4) Holmwood Technical 77

5) Excelsior High 49

5) Wolmer's Girls' School 49

7) Immaculate Conception 29

8) St Catherine High 27

9) Camperdown High 25

10) Clarendon College 22

11) Mount Alvernia High 15

12) Vere Technical 14

13) Lacovia High 12

14) Petersfield High 10

14) St Elizabeth Technical 10

16) Ferncourt High 9

17) St Mary High 8

17) Alphansus Davis High 8

19) Manchester High 7.50

20) Port Antonio High 6

21) Steer Town Academy 4

21) Bustamante High 4

23) The Queen's School 3

23) St Andrew High 3

25) Alpha Academy 2.50

26) Bellefield High 2

26) Denbigh High 2