Hyde happy to be in Champions Cup final again

IT took a lot of determination and just as much luck, but Clarendon College (CC) are heading back to the final of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Champions Cup after overcoming reigning champions Kingston College (KC) 2-0 at Stadium East on Saturday.

One of the happiest individuals with that outcome was none other than CC Head Coach Lenworth “Teacher” Hyde.

Hyde guided his alma mater to back-to-back daCosta Cup titles and Olivier Shield titles in 2018 and 2019, but the loss to KC in the 2019 Champions Cup final still stings. So, to get one over his nemesis and head back to the final was the perfect result on Saturday.

Hyde was honest in his assessment of the 90 minutes, noting that both schools had periods of dominance and that his boys rode their luck until finally getting the goals to seal the win and head back to the showpiece final.

“I think we started out well, and that we have been doing for a couple of games now. But in the latter part of the game, especially at the start of the second half, I think KC had their moments.

“I think we were a bit lucky on two occasions where we got the ball just out of the goal — and the resilience that we showed to bounce back from that and the courage and determination that we showed, I think that's why we won the game.”

He is hoping that as the season enters the latter stage that his team will finally get their act together and produce a perfect performance.

“We had the quality and we played in patches but I want to see both things coincide now — the hard work plus the possessional game.”

As expected, Hyde is looking forward to Saturday's final and is looking to finally add this trophy to his already impressive CV.

“It is important to be there and I am glad that we are there now. We are happy to be there and we are looking forward to the final.

“That's the aim, that's how we started and what we are in it for. We want to teach the players but at the same time you want to win titles.”

In-between the semi-final win and the looming Champions Cup final is the daCosta Cup semi-final, which they will contest with Garvey Maceo at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sport Complex on Wednesday, starting at 3:15 pm.

