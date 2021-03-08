Hydel impresses again at JAAA Qualification Trials at JC

Hydel High School's love affair with the Ashenheim Sports Complex at Jamaica College continued unabated on Saturday as they turned in another sterling performance at Old Hope Road in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Qualifying Trials.

They followed up the previous weekend's dominant performance on a day when only sprint events were featured.

While they shared the honours with Rusea's High School in the 100m, winning two while the team from the west won two, Hydel were just one win shy of a clean sweep of the sprint hurdles.

Aalliyah Francis of Rusea's High won the Class One girls' 100m in 12.07secs, Shakeira Bowra of St Catherine High was second in 12.13, while Atena Rayson of Vere Technical was third in 12.19.

Hydel's Alana Reid was a model of consistency, winning for a second week in a row. She took the Class Two 100m on the weekend after taking the 200m at the same venue the previous weekend. Reid won the event in 12.02secs, while her teammate Kerrica Hill was second in 12.16secs, with Dayna Thompson of St Mary High third in 12.47secs.

Another Hydel athlete, Onieka McAnuff, who was also outstanding the weekend before, placed fourth despite recording 12.47secs as well.

Lavanya Williams was the other winner for Rusea's as she took the Class Three 100m in 12.14secs. Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel High, who was an easy winner in the 200m the previous week, had to settle for second spot in the shorter sprint with 12.44secs. Deandra Harris of Vere Tech was third in 12.52secs.

The Class Four girls' 100m went the way of Hydel as Tihanna Reid sped to 12.61secs for first place. Marrian Crossfield of Vere Technical was second in 12.89secs, while Keira Marshall of Hydel was third in 13.22secs.

Hydel took three of the four sprint hurdles as they continued to show their dominance in this discipline.

Gizel Clayton of Hydel won the Class One 100m hurdles in 14.00secs, ahead of Marissa Simpson of Clarendon College second in 14.06secs, while Oneka Wilson of Hydel was third in 14.32secs.

Hydel's Kerrica Hill, who was second in the 100m, went one better in the 100m hurdles in Class Two, taking the event in 14.05secs, just ahead of second-placed Alexis James of Petersfield High (14.07secs). Another Hydel athlete, Shania Myers, was third in 14.33secs.

Jerese Allwood of St Catherine High denied Hydel a clean sweep of the hurdles as her 11.62secs was just enough to get her into first place in the Class Three 80m hurdles ahead of Jody-Ann Daley second in 11.66 for the Ferry-based school. Ethrona Williams of Vere was third in 11.91secs.

Tihanna Reid was the only athlete to secure a double on the day as she took the Class Four 70m hurdles in 10.90secs to go along with her win in the 100m. Kecia King of Vere Technical was second in 10.99secs, while her teammate Shavouna Wright was third in 11.18secs.