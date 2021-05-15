Triple delight!

GARRIEL White of Hydel High ran a personal best 57.65 seconds, the third-best time in the world by an Under-20 female, to win the 400m hurdles Open on yesterday's fourth and penultimate day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

White, who was the favourite coming into the championships, dipped under her previous best time of 58.06 seconds done in March this year and trails two Americans on the world list.

Vere Technical's Moseisha Bridgen was second in 58.90 seconds, also a personal best, and Holmwood Technical's Calisha Taylor was third in 59.65 seconds, a lifetime best as well.

Meanwhile, it will take a major disaster to stop Edwin Allen winning a seventh-straight title as after 27 finals they have raced to 212 points – 26.5 better than second-place St Jago High on 185.5, Hydel High who are third on 161.5, Holmwood Technical with 71.5 and Vere Technical who moved past Wolmer's High School for Girls into fifth place on 49 points.

Earlier yesterday, a personal best and world Under-20 second best 13.24m (0.8m/s) by Edwin Allen's Ackelia Smith saw her win the Open triple jump after she was third two years ago.

Smith, who had previously qualified for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships earlier this year when she jumped 13.24m (-0.2m/s), also at the National Stadium in mid April, dominated the event with all four of her jumps over 13.10m.

The Penn Relays girls' high school champion in 2019 and World Under-20 finalist in Finland in 2018, would have won with any of her efforts as Hydel High's Velecia Williams took second with a wind-aided 12.87m (2.7m/s) while St Jago High's Kahdijah Bailey took the bronze medal with 12.25m (0.1m/s).

Edwin Allen's Asia McKay won the Class Four high jump with a clearance of 1.62m, using just three jumps to move the bar up three times between 1.50m and 1.58m, clearing 1.62m on her second attempt before failing at 1.68m.

St Jago's Jayla Williams was second with 1.55m and COCAA Western Champs record holder and two-time champion Rhianna Lewis took the bronze with 1.50m.