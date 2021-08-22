I Am Fred makes late surge to snatch victory

JASON DaCosta's American-bred bay colt I Am Fred turned in another powerful performance when he easily brushed aside rivals to win the three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes highlighting event on the 10-race trophyless programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by journeyman Phillip Parchment, I Am Fred ( Golden Lad–Happy Hailey), who went off as a 7-2 betting option in the seven-and-a-half furlong (1,500m) event, won by a widening 5 lengths in a decent time of 1:34.4.

I Am Fred broke well behind the field at the off as stablemate Gentle Giant (Matthew Bennett) led Action Ann (Christopher Mamdeen) and Regal and Royal (Anthony Thomas) leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong (1,400m) pole.

Galloping past the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, I Am Fred rounded horses on the inside rails to take up third place before snatching up the lead approaching the distance, as leader Gentle Giant faded through the field.

Turning for home, I Am Fed wasted no time and turned on the pressure in deep stretch, winning comfortably ahead of Regal and Royal and Awesome Choice (Jerome Innis), in that order, for his second-consecutive win.

Ruja Lahoe, Javaniel Patterson and Dane Dawkins booted home two winners each to share the jockeys' spotlight on the day.

Lahoe won aboard Winx Choice in the first race for trainer Steven Todd and Awesome Glitter in the seventh race for breeder-owner-trainer Michael Beecham.

Patterson was successful with Nina Dorado in the fifth race for trainer Lawrence Freemantle and Best Daughter Ever in the 10th and final event for trainer Vincent Atkinson.

Dawkins' winners were Take Two in the sixth race for trainer Welsh Soutar and Pretty Cash in the ninth race for trainer Gary Subratie.

Racing continues on Wednesday.

— Ruddy Allen