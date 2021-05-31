I'm ready for another shot at top flight, says goal hero Toney

LONDON, England (CMC) — Hot-shot Ivan Toney says he is ready for another crack at playing in England's Premier League after steering Brentford to the top flight following a 2-0 Championship play-off final victory over Swansea City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Things did not work out for the highly sought-after Reggae Boyz target Toney when he joined Newcastle Town from Northampton, where he was born, for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

The 25-year-old, signed by Brentford last August from Peterborough United for a reported £6 million (US$8.5 million) — then a Peterborough club record fee — chalked up 33 goals this term, including a penalty in Saturday's final, having rebuilt his career following a disappointing four-game stint with Newcastle.

“It's crazy, from Newcastle days and not getting a sniff, to being in the Premier League and potentially playing against them,” Toney said after Saturday's final, in which he converted his 11th spot kick of the campaign after 10 minutes.

“If you'd asked me back then if I thought I'd get another shot at it, I'd have said 'probably not' because my head wasn't in the right place at the time.

“Now I feel like I'm ready, more than ready. I was ready last year and the year before. Now it's about wanting it and to get another shot.

“I'm there now and it's up to me now whether I stay in the Premier League or let it drift away again — which won't be the case,” added Toney, who was recently said to be in the process of acquiring a Jamaican passport.

Brentford's Danish Head Coach Thomas Frank said he had tears in his eyes at the final whistle.

“Of course, I was very emotional.

“There were tears in my eyes and [also] a lot of the players and the staff because it's so big, especially the way we did it.”

Frank said he expects to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season, although he is not contemplating transfer plans yet.

“To be fair, I just want to get very drunk tonight and then maybe I will start thinking about that on Monday,” he said.