ICC thanks CWI, Caribbean countries for hosting U19 Men's CWC

ICC thanks CWI, Caribbean countries for hosting U19 Men's CWCWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
DUBAI (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) and host nations for the recently concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup have received kudos from the ICC for their successful hosting of the tournament amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The scale of the operation, hosting 16 teams across four countries during a global pandemic, is extremely challenging but our hosts did an excellent job to ensure we could give the opportunity to the future stars of the game to play in a World Cup,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.
“We share our thanks with Cricket West Indies, the four host countries, the players, and match officials.”
The tournament, which took place from January 14 to February 5, saw India crowned champions for a record fifth time at the end of 48 matches played in Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua and Barbuda.
