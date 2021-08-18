ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 fixtures

ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 fixturesWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Following are the fixtures of this year's International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 (T20) World Cup from October 23 to November 14:
Round 1 (Qualifiers)
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman
(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s.)
Super 12s (Preliminary round)
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1
Round 1
Oct 17: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (2 pm); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (6 pm)
Oct 18: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Oct 19: Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (2 pm); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (6 pm)
Oct 20: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Oct 21: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (2 pm); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (6 pm)
Oct 22: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (2 pm); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (6 pm)
Super 12
Oct 23: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); England v West Indies, Dubai (6 pm)
Oct 24: A1 v B2, Sharjah (2 pm); India v Pakistan, Dubai (6 pm)
Oct 25: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (6 pm)
Oct 26: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (2 pm); Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (6 pm)
Oct 27: England v B2, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Oct 28: Australia v A1, Dubai (2 pm)
Oct 29: West Indies v B2, Sharjah (2 pm); Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (6 pm)
Oct 30: South Africa v A1, Sharjah (2 pm); Australia v England, Dubai (6 pm)
Oct 31: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); India v New Zealand, Dubai (6 pm)
Nov 1: England v A1, Sharjah (6 pm)
Nov 2: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Nov 3: New Zealand v B1, Dubai (2 pm); India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Nov 4: Australia v B2, Dubai (2 pm); West Indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Nov 5: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (2 pm); India v B1, Dubai (6 pm)
Nov 6: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (2 pm); England v South Africa, Sharjah (6 pm)
Nov 7: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2 pm): Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (6 pm)
Nov 8: India v A2 , Dubai (6 pm)
Nov 10: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (6 pm)
Nov 11: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (6 pm)
Nov 14: Final, Dubai (6 pm)
* All times are local.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy