Immaculate, Campion top Mayberry swim meet

Immaculate Conception High and Campion College topped the girls' and boys' sections of the Mayberry Investment High School and Tertiary Swim Meet, as 16 individual and three relay records were broken at the National Aquatic Centre.

The 24th staging of the all-island meet provided another opportunity for Immaculate Conception to showcase their depth with a spread of athletes across all events and that they did.

With team Captain Zaneta Alvaranga accounting for three individual records, Immaculate Conception tallied 628 points to top the competition, ahead of Campion College on 369 points, with St Andrew High School (300.5 points) in third. Hillel Academy (159.5 points) and Wolmer's Girls (106 points) were also in the top five.

On the boys' side of action, Nathaniel Thomas also accounted for three individual records to propel Campion College to victory on 434.5 points, a mere nine and a half points ahead of Wolmer's Boys' (425 points) in what was an intriguing battle to the end. Kingston College (345 points) took third ahead of Jamaica College (150 points) and Hillel (121 points).

Meanwhile, the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and University of the Commonwealth Caribbean ended the tertiary battle with 45 points each.

Leanna Wainwright of Montego Bay High got the record-breaking show under way in the 15-16 Girls' 50-metre backstroke where she clocked 30.56 seconds to erase the old mark of 31.56 seconds set by Immaculate Conception's Brianna Anderson in 2019.

Thomas followed suit shortly after, clocking the first of his three in the boys' 17 and over 50m backstroke. He touched the wall in 28.12s, lowering the 18-year-old mark of 28.63s set by Todd Johnson in 2004.

Alvaranga registered her first in the girls' 15-16 50m freestyle, stopping the clock in 27.34s, to better the previous mark of 27.82s. Her second came in the 100m freestyle where she stopped the clock in 1:00.51, lowering the old 1:01.80 mark.

It was in the boys' 17 and over 100m freestyle where Thomas clocked his second record, a brisk 53.99s which erased the old 55.23. He later completed his tally in the 50m butterfly, stopping the clock in 26.67s, just lowering the previous meet record of 26.74s.

And Alvaranga also completed her tally in the girls' 15-16 50m butterfly with a time of 28.25s that bettered the old mark of 30.39s.

Another Immaculate Conception standout was Kokolo Foster, who accounted for two records in the girls' 15-16 50m and 100m breaststroke events. In the 50m breaststroke, she stopped the clock in 34.70s, bettering the old mark of 36.81s, while her 100m breaststroke time of 1:19.49, annihilated the previous mark of 1:25.42.