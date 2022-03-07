For the first time ever in the nine-year history of the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet, one school — Immaculate Conception High — swept all four girls' 100m finals.

The Franz Ford-coached aggregation from Constant Spring was not limited to just the 100m, performing well in other events and at the end of the two days left with a huge bounty of 11 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze medals, their best haul ever at the event.

Kedoya Lindo in Class Four, Shevi-Ann Shim in Class Three, Mickaila Haisley in Class Two, and Gabrielle Lyn in Class One wrote their collective names into the history books, when they out-sped the opposition to stand top of the podium on Saturday afternoon at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

Lindo stopped the clock at 12.16s while her teammate Kyra-Loye Kelly was fifth in 13.10. Shim powered away from the field to win in 12.07s, while Haisley, who set a new record of 11.91s in qualifying for the final, ran 11.95s, which was under the old record of 12.01 set by Renee Shaw in 2015, to grab the gold.

It was a one-two finish in Class One as Lyn repeated her time in the prelim to win in 12.09s ahead of Chanel Honeywell who was second in 12.25s. Honeywell would have been happier had she repeated the time she ran in the heats — 12.09s — which was run by Lyn in the heats as well as the final.

But the immaculate performance of the Franz Ford-coached aggregation was not limited to just the 100m.

Cerae Mahabeer, who was disappointed to finish fourth in the Class Two final, more than made up for that by winning the 100m hurdles final in 14.42s, while her teammate Zoe Stewart was second in 14.49, after winning section one of the timed finals.

Ayanna Blake won silver in the Class Four 70m hurdles, while her teammate Alexia Williams won bronze. Both athletes were credited with the same time of 11.43s.

Essence Burbridge (14.18s) and Shaneil Lysight (15.00s) were second and third, respectively, in the 100m hurdles Class One. Lysight was also second in the 400m Hurdles Open final in 1:05.06.

Maliyah Henry won bronze in the 400m final Class Four and Kimberly Wright won bronze in the 200m final Class Four. Shim then returned to complete the sprint double when she took the 200m final in Class Three in 24.99s. Haisley got a silver in the 200m to go with her 100m gold after clocking 24.54s to finish behind Mickayla Gardner, who won in a record 24.39s. Lyn and Honeywell finished second and third in the Class One final.

They also won three of the four sprint relay finals. With Lyn on anchor, Immaculate swept to victory in the 4x100m final Class One in 47.02s. They won the Class Two final in 47.95s and the Class Four final in 48.98s.

On Saturday in the field, Joi-Anne Russell won silver in the Class Four Girls' long jump with 4.85m.

Maja Henry won silver in the javelin Open with 26.84m and silver in the shot put with 13.15m to go with the silver she won in the discus with 38.61m on Friday. Juliet Smith won bronze in the Class One shot put with 12.30m and Onanda Lowe won silver in the Class One long jump with 5.27m.

In the other field events on Friday, Alexia Williams won gold in the Class Four long jump with 4.94m and Miyera Simpson won gold in the Class Three long jump with 5.26m.

Michaela Stewart took silver in the Class Three discus with 27.70m, while her teammate Jada Francis took the bronze with 27.04m.