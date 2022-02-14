Imperious Patriarch cruises to victory in feature race

AS expected, former sprint champion Patriarch turned the feature race — the $1.2-million Customer Service Department Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) straight —into a procession for trainer Fitzgerald Richards at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

The seven-year-old bay horse Patriarch, after toying with the opposition for most of the way, strode away imperiously to win the three-year-olds and upward Open Allowance contest by an ever-increasing 5¼ lengths. The Casual Trick – Electrifying offspring clocked 58.1 seconds to register his third-consecutive win.

It was a beautiful start for Patriarch as he immediately shot to the front at the start of the race and held a comfortable lead ahead of Nuclear Noon (Tevin Foster), Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker), God of Love (Dane Dawkins) and Eagle One (Phillip Parchment).

Patriarch stayed with the field for the first half of the race before pulling inside the final furlong (200m) when jockey Robert Halledeen asked him for an effort. God of Love finished second, giving owner Vincent Maine, trainer Richards and groom Trevor Murray another one-two finish.

Nuclear Noon ran on for third place, with stablemate Sparkle Diamond (Shane Ellis) completing the frame. Splits for the event were 22.2 x 45.0.

Meanwhile, trainer Ralph Porter notched the 100th winner of his career when his charge, Sly Stalloon won the first race on the nine-race card.

Racing continues on the weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.

— Ruddy Allen