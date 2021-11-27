India's Anadkat Kartavya wins Jamaica Chess Open Online 2021

Rising Indian 17-year-old Chess Master Anadkat Kartavya topped a quality field and walked away with the top prize in the Open section of the six-round tourney held on Sunday.

In an event played on the Tornelo platform, Kartavya finished with 5.5 of six points for the win, with his only setback being a drawn result in Round Two against 14-year-old Jaden Shaw from Wolmer's Boys' School. Still smarting from a third-place finish in the recently concluded Sub-Zonal 2.3.5 Tournament, FIDE Master (FM) Joshua Christie finished with five of six points and collected second place on tie break ahead of many-time Trinidad & Tobago National Chess Champion, FM Ryan Harper.

In fourth place on tie break, also on five of six points was Campion College's Woman Candidate Master (WCM) 15-year-old Raehanna Brown, who is one of Jamaica's strong juniors and a leading female player. WCM Brown was also the top female in the Open section.

In the U-1600 section, there was a five-way tie for first with the final positions being decided on tie break. Rohit Mahtani of Campion College emerged victorious, followed by Kamari Stephens of Wolmer's Boys' School. Nathan Hare of Johnathan Grant High School finished third. Liam Applegate (USA) and Ajani Edwards of Wolmer's Boys' school finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The top female in this group was Elizabeth Cassidy Maina from Kenya, who finished with four of six points. This section was contested by 45 players.

The U-1300 Absolute section had a clear winner, with Ajay Tennant of Ardenne High School winning with 5.5 of six points. There was a tie for second through fifth on five of six points. Marko Callaghan of Jamaica College was second, followed by Kishan Puran from Guyana, David Jones from Fairfield International ahead of Xavier Morgan of Wolmer's Boys' School. Sixty-three players contested this section.

In the U-1300 Female section, Alana Daniel (Antigua & Barbuda) won on tie break with five of six points. Niara Mcleod from St Andrew Prep School was second, followed by Pooja Lam (Guyana), who placed third. All finished with five of six points in this section, which fielded 24 participants.

The top school award was won by Wolmer's Boys' School with 14 points, from Campion College on seven points.

Guyana Chess Federation Director Marcia Lee said, “Congratulations to all participants! Thank you to the Jamaica Chess Federation for the invitation to a successful and well-organised tournament.” Guyana had eight participants in the event.

Jamaica Chess Federation President National Master (NM) Peter Myers also stated that he was very proud of the success of this event. He also thanked and congratulated all the participants and the Local Organising Committee.

This is the first Online Open event that had as many as 10 countries represented. Approximately 169 players from Trinidad, India, Guyana, Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Iran, Kenya, Australia, United States, and Jamaica registered for this championship and played competitively for over five hours to determine the champions of the respective divisions.