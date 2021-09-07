India win fourth Test after England collapse

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a dramatic collapse as India beat England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval yesterday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The tourists bounced back in style following their innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley and cannot now lose the series.

England, set 368 to win, were relatively well-placed at 141-2 after lunch on the last day but Jadeja and Bumrah both struck twice as England lost four wickets for six runs, slumping to 147-6.

There was no way back from there. England lost two more wickets before tea including captain and star batsman Joe Root — bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests — who played on to recalled all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 36.

Umesh Yadav, in for the dropped Mohammed Shami, then cleaned up the tail to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.

Yadav, who took six wickets in the match, ended proceedings when he had James Anderson caught behind off the new ball shortly after tea.

England have little time to regroup before the fifth Test at Old Trafford starts on Friday.

India's victory came 50 years on from their first Test — and series — win in England at the Oval in 1971.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, again preferred to star off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, was eventually rewarded for a probing spell on a wearing pitch.

Haseeb Hameed, 43 not out overnight, added just 20 more runs in 108 balls yesterday.

Jadeja pierced his defence with a delivery that pitched just outside leg stump and turned to clip the top of the opener's off stump.

Ollie Pope, who made 81 in the first innings, was bowled for two by Bumrah – giving the fast bowler, gaining significant reverse swing, his 100th Test wicket.

Bumrah then took his second wicket in five deliveries when a brilliant yorker clean-bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

Ali was powerless to prevent further collapse, the all-rounder also falling for nought when he deflected a Jadeja delivery that turned and bounced out of the rough straight to short leg.

England had earlier resumed on 77-0, with Rory Burns 31 not out.

History, however, was against the home team as the most they have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

Burns and Hameed had denied India an early breakthrough Sunday after the tourists had piled up 466 in their second innings, with Player of the Match Rohit Sharma scoring 127 — his first Test century outside of India.

Thakur strikes

Yadav and Bumrah opened the attack yesterday, with the pair both bowling a significantly fuller length and straighter line than on Sunday.

However, it was all-rounder Thakur — playing in his first Test since suffering a hamstring injury in the drawn series opener in Nottingham — who ended the opening stand.

With just his fourth ball of the innings, and one delivery after Burns had completed a fifty to take England to 100, Thakur's excellent leg-cutter to the left-hander took the outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Hameed completed a 123-ball fifty — his fourth in five Tests — before he mistimed a needless slog-sweep off Jadeja only for Mohammed Siraj to drop a routine catch at mid-on.

But Dawid Malan, slow to respond to Hameed's call, was run out for five by substitute fielder Mayank Agarwal's throw from cover to Pant.

SCOREBOARD

India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38)

England 1st innings 290 (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50; U Yadav 3-76)

India 2nd Innings 466 (R Sharma 127, C Pujara 61, S Thakur 60, R Pant 50; C Woakes 3-83)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 77-0; target 368)

R Burns c Pant b Thakur 50

H Hameed b Jadeja 63

D Malan run out (sub Agarwal/Pant) 5

J Root b Thakur 36

O Pope b Bumrah 2

J Bairstow b Bumrah 0

Moeen Ali c sub (S Yadav) b Jadeja 0

C Woakes c Rahul b U Yadav 18

C Overton b U Yadav 10

O Robinson not out 10

J Anderson c Pant b U Yadav 2

Extras (b2, lb5, nb7) 14

Total (all out, 92.2 overs, 412 mins) 210

Fall of wickets: 1-100 (Burns), 2-120 (Malan), 3-141 (Hameed), 4-146 (Pope), 5-146 (Bairstow), 6-147 (Moeen), 7-182 (Root), 8-193 (Woakes), 9-202 (Overton), 10-210 (Anderson)

Bowling: Yadav 18.2-2-60-3 (2nb); Bumrah 22-9-27-2; Jadeja 30-11-50-2 (5nb); Siraj 14-0-44-0; Thakur 8-1-22-2

Result: India won by 157 runs

Player of the match: Rohit Sharma (IND)

Series: India lead five-match series 2-1.

Toss: England

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Remaining Fixture

Sep 10-14: 5th Test, Old Trafford

Previous Results

Aug 04-08: 1st Test, Trent Bridge: Match drawn.

Aug 12-16: 2nd Test, Lord's: India won by 151 runs.

Aug 25-28: 3rd Test, Headingley: England won by an innings and 76 runs.