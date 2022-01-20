Indiscipline cost us the final, says Dinthill's Thomas

Dinthill Technical High School was one of the teams touted to go all the way and win titles this schoolboy football season.

After breezing through the daCosta Cup first round and quarter-finals unbeaten, they were seen as a team capable of sweeping all the major honours in front of them.

But then things came apart at the most critical of times.

A stunning loss to the Manning's School on penalties in the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup was followed by a 0-1 loss to Clarendon College in the Champions Cup final and just like that, a season full of promise ended in tears and with no trophies to show.

Head Coach Oneil Thomas said his young team had a good run this season and will have to give it another go next term.

“I think the team made a good run. I think they tried their very best. It's a young team and they will have to come again next season,” he said at the end of Champions Cup final last Saturday.

Clearly disappointed, Thomas said that based on performances over the length of the season they should have lifted at least one trophy.

“The type of game that they played up to the end they should really have won a trophy, but kudos to the Clarendon team. It's a good team and they did well this season, also. So due respect to them.”

He says that indiscipline has been a major factor all season and it reared its ugly head in the final, which potentially cost them the trophy.

“What happened in the game is: indiscipline crept in and selfishness and that is one of the things we had problems with all season.

“Sometimes some indiscipline creeps in and it creates a little selfishness within the team and that's what happened. It has been beating us all along.”

But Thomas remains firm in his belief in the programme being developed at Dinthill and said that they will be back even better for next season.

“I think we have a good crop for next season just the same and we are building a system and a philosophy that we can follow straight through and I think it's going to work out for us again next year. So, you can look out for us coming back and doing much better next year.”

— Dwayne Richards