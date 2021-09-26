Injury sidelines Jamaica striker Bailey for a month

BIRMINGHAM, England (CMC) — Aston Villa and Jamaica Reggae Boyz will be gutted after it was revealed that winger Leon Bailey suffered a quad injury during the 3-0 victory over Everton last Saturday in the English Premier League.

Bailey suffered the injury after coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring one goal and offering an assist with another in a dramatic 21 minutes before leaving the field in the final 10 minutes of the match at Villa Park.

“Leon has a strain which is likely to keep him out until after the international break,” Villa Head Coach Dean Smith told the club's media.

“We would be hopeful that he would be available for the Wolves game, but we will need to assess him nearer the time and see how he progresses over the next 10 days or so.”

The news will also be a major blow for the Reggae Boyz as they prepare for a resumption of Concacaf qualifiers next month for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Boyz sit at the bottom of the octagonal table with only one point from three matches after Mexico beat them 2-1, Panama brushed them aside 3-0, and they earned a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica.

The Reggae Boyz face the United States on October 7 in the American city of Austin, return home to host Canada on October 10, before flying out to meet Honduras on October 13 in San Pedro Sula.