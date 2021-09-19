International bobsleigh boss welcomes J'can Stokes to audit committee

IVO Ferriani, president of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Committee member, said the election of Jamaica's Christian Stokes to the audit committee was a positive move for the organisation.

Stokes, the president of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, was last week elected to the important audit committee, replacing Anders Huuse of Norway with 94 per cent of the vote at the annual congress that originally was supposed to have been held in Jamaica but was instead held online due to the prevailing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stokes, who was a four-time Winter Olympian in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh, joins Luiz Vasques of Puerto Rico and Gerjan Kempers of the Netherlands on the committee.

In welcoming Stokes to the executive body, Ferriani said: “I want to welcome back the two old auditors and I welcome particularly the new auditor, Chris Stokes because with your experience in sports and your experience in business management, will [enable us to] implement our capacity to be more effective and to expand. We need your support, we need your analysis and criticism and suggestions to make our work even better because we can never be happy with what we do — we have to do better in the future.”

The IBSF is celebrating the 100th anniversary of their formation and Jamaica, which was scheduled to host this event from as early as 2019 and agreed in May this year to postpone hosting duties, has been selected to host the 2023 Congress after Lausanne in Switzerland was chosen for the 2022 Congress.

Stokes had already served on the Development Commission as an appointed member in the early 2000s.

— Paul Reid